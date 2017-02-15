Captains hold their drive-in at Cruit Island Golf Club

It was a sunny but cold morning last weekend at Cruit Island Golf Club and Johndy Boyle, Kathleen Farren and President Paddy Sweeney all launched fantastic drives out into the Wild Atlantic. They then went on to win the Scramble accompanied by Hugh Gillespie.

Afterwards the members enjoyed lovely soup, sandwiches and sweets with thanks as usual to Jimmy and Margaret for the soup and to Johndy's entire family who were on hand in the kitchen.

Good luck to the Cruit Island Captains for their year ahead.

Scramble Results:

1st Johndy Boyle, Kathleen Farren, Paddy Sweeney, Hugh Gillespie - 25 nett; 2nd Declan Gillespie, Charles O'Donnell, Alan Cowley, Joan Sharkey - 25.1 nett.