U-12 tournament this weekend in memory of Stanley White

Letterkenny Rovers are playing host to an Under-12 Schoolboys tournament this Saturday at the Aura with the winning trophy being named after the late Stanley White who was to the fore in the organisation of Schoolboy football in the town and beyond.

Stanley managed many Iona Schoolboys teams in the Letterkenny and District League and went on to manage the Youth and Senior teams at Letterkenny Rovers.

He also coached representative teams at county and inter-provincial level too.

He was widely respected among his peers and it's a fitting tribute that a number of his proteges will be coaching and assisting teams at the tournament this coming Saturday.

Letterkenny Rovers, Kilmacrennan Celtic, Illistrin FC, Lagan Harps, Cockhill Celtic, Ballyraine FC, Bonagee United and Finn Harps will take part in two groups of four with subsequent play-off games for placings.

The final is scheduled for 2.15pm, while proceedings themselves get underway at 10.30am on all three pitches as teams prepare for the start of their season in just a couple of weeks time.

All former team mates and players of Stanley would be most welcome to come down to Aura for what promises to be a great day of football.

There will be plenty of reminiscing of days of old but most importantly the day is all about remembering a great football man in Stanley White.