Coláiste na Carraige win sets up an all-Donegal Markey Cup Final

It will be an all-Donegal Markey Cup final after Coláiste na Carraige edged out St Patrick’s Keady in a thrilling semi-final in Garvaghey on Tuesday.

Coláiste na Carraige 1-6

St Patrick’s Keady 0-8

And, cometh the crisis, cometh the magnificent Aaron Doherty who showed nerves of steel before hoisting over a left-footed winner from 20 metres out on the wing, in the 73rd minute.

But the winners still had to endure a few more anxious moments as a physically superior Keady side threw everything into salvaging a late draw.

However, the Carrick boys stayed as steady as a rock and there were scenes of unbounded joy when referee James Lewis called time in the 75th minute.

The winners led by 1-2 to 0-4 at the interval, the goal had an element of good fortune as Shane Gillespie’s effort for a point dipped sharply and the smallish Keady keeper Pauric Donnelly was caught off his line.

Carrick had the breeze at the start of the second half, but fine points from Pearse Lennon and Paul Greene levelled matters at 1-5 to 0-8, before Doherty’s superb winning strike.