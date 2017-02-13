Good news for Donegal side Finn Harps

Finn Harps have been granted a Premiership License by the FAI’s Licensing committee for 2017 season.

The news has been welcomed by Club Chairperson Sean Quinn who has paid tribute to the staff and the Board of Directors who he said had devoted a huge amount of time and resources into ensuring that Harps met the criteria to be granted a Premiership License for the second successive year.

“We’re all delighted that confirmation has been received from the FAI that our license for the 2017 season has been granted. That allows us now to concentrate much more of our efforts on the team and the playing side of things with our first game of the new season against Cork City coming up on Friday week at Finn Park,” Mr Quinn said.