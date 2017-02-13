Could it be an all-Donegal Markey Cup final?

With Coláiste Cholmcille already in the final, Coláiste na Carraige have the chance to join them on Tuesday when they take on St. Patrick's, Keady in the second semi-final.

The game is fixed for Garvaghy with a 4.15 throw-in.

Coláiste na Carraige were runners-up in the Donegal section of the compeition, finishing second to Coláiste Cholmcille, while in the quarter-final last week, they had a facile win over Holy Cross, Strabane.

However, that win came at a price as they lost two defenders to injury. Pauric McShane went off early with a hamstring injury and looks to be out of the semi-final, while corner-back, Gavin Moore, who has been a mainstay of the Carrick run, picked up an injury which saw him hospitalised for a few days. He is definitely out for a few weeks at least.

On top of that, one of their big players, Gary Molloy, hasn't played for some weeks due an ankle injury and has no chance of playing any part for Noel Ward's side.

"They will be huge losses," said Noel Ward, who also pointed out that midfielder Brian O'Donnell also picked up an achilles injury in the quarter-final. "We are hoping he will be alright," said Noel, who added: "Cormac O Leime, who has come in for Gary Molloy, has performed very well, yet he is only in Transition Year.

"The absentees will give others like David Love and Ronan Gillespie their big chance.

"We would love to get another crack at Ballyshannon and an all-Donegal final would create great interest.

"We will give it our best shot."

They will again need big games from the aforementioned O'Donnell as well as Lanty Molloy and the very influential Aaron Doherty while Shane Gillespie has been going well at full-forward.

The Keady school finished runners-up in their group, beaten by a couple of points by St. Joseph's, Donaghmore, who lost the other semi-final to Ballyshannon.