Results from final race in Lifford/Strabane AC 5k series

Sperrin Harriers athlete Pierce McCullagh took victory in yesterday's 5K in Lifford, with the Foyle Valley duo of Johnny Canning and Adrian McGowan second and third in 16.47 and 16.49 respectively.

The women's race was won by Leoni Mullen in 19,37 with triathlete Natasha Kelly second in 19.43 and Finn Valley AC's Stacey Dolan third in 20.16.

The overall winner of the Dalys XL Series across all three races was LIfford Strabane AC's James Stevenson with todays winner Leoni Mullen taking the womens title.

This draws to a close the Series for 2017. Yet again, the Series was another resounding success with nearly 500 athletes from fifty clubs taking part. The Lifford Strabane club would like to thank everyone for their support both running the races and with its organisation. Finally, thanks to Liam Daly and Dalys XL Supermarket Lifford for their sponsorship of the Series yet again in 2017.

Results from Sunday's race

1 Pierce McCullagh Sperrin Harriers 16:28 16:28 380 M

2 Johnny Canning Foyle Valley AC 16:47 16:47 362 M

3 Adrian McGowan Foyle Valley AC 16:49 16:49 425 M

4 Charlie McElwaine Lifford Strabane AC 17:16 17:17 477 M

5 James Stevenson Lifford Strabane AC 17:18 17:19 313 M

6 Niall Elliott Lifford Strabane AC 17:31 17:32 431 M

7 Brandon McGrinder Lifford Strabane AC 17:33 17:34 280 M

8 Gerard Bogle Finn Valley AC 17:35 17:36 357 M

9 Frank Chaney Finn Valley AC 17:47 17:48 397 M

10 Garreth McCullagh Lifford Strabane AC 17:54 17:55 466 M

11 Clint Doherty 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 17:56 17:56 324 M

12 Colm Mullan Acorns Magherafelt 17:58 17:59 295 M

13 Paul Dillon Lifford Strabane AC 18:00 18:01 421 M

14 Aron Cole Foyle Valley AC 18:10 18:10 447 M

15 John Atcheson Individual 18:19 18:20 13 M

16 Michael McGrinder Lifford Strabane AC 18:19 18:21 282 M

17 Connor McCullagh Derry Track Club 18:32 18:32 382 M

18 Peter McMenamin Finn Valley AC 18:35 18:36 436 M

19 Patrick Duffy Individual 18:51 18:51 410 M

20 Paul Morton Individual 18:53 18:53 407 M

21 Martin Dunleavy Foyle Valley AC 18:54 18:54 188 M

22 Andy McInroy Individual 18:53 18:54 283 M

23 Philip Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 19:00 19:01 237 M

24 Conor McGinley Lifford Strabane AC 19:11 19:12 459 M

25 Joseph Browne Individual 19:03 19:13 471 M

26 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 19:22 19:24 186 M

27 Shane Gallagher Deele Harps FC 19:27 19:27 463 M

28 Barry Mackey Letterkenny AC 19:27 19:28 249 M

29 Rory Mooney Foyle Valley AC 19:31 19:32 363 M

30 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 19:31 19:34 229 M

31 Gavin Doherty 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 19:26 19:34 386 M

32 Leoni Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 19:37 19:37 352 F

33 Natasha Kelly 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 19:41 19:43 367 F

34 Andy Leighton Convoy AC 19:43 19:45 247 M

35 Pat Brady 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 19:47 19:49 364 M

36 Paul Doherty 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 19:48 19:49 366 M

37 Drew Doherty Finn Valley AC 19:50 19:52 135 M

38 Conor McLaughlin Lifford Strabane AC 19:55 19:55 339 M

39 Charlie Dooher Melvin WJR 19:49 19:59 166 M

40 Ciaran O'Kane Clann na nGael GFC 19:53 20:00 433 M

41 John Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 19:56 20:04 335 M

42 Bobby Collins Carmen Runners 20:05 20:07 58 M

43 Wilson Craig Lifford Strabane AC 20:14 20:15 86 M

44 Stacey Dolan Finn Valley AC 20:13 20:16 453 F

45 Paul Lee Letterkenny AC 20:16 20:18 460 M

46 Oliver Barrett Lifford Strabane AC 20:20 20:22 19 M

47 Laura Coyle Individual 20:27 20:28 394 F

48 Michelle Hunter Finn Valley AC 20:27 20:29 230 F

49 Geoffrey Sproule Lifford Strabane AC 20:29 20:31 312 M

50 John Fealty Individual 20:32 20:32 408 M

51 Darren Toland Individual 20:29 20:34 449 M

52 Gerard Campbell Lifford Strabane AC 20:32 20:34 32 M

53 Martin Jordan Convoy AC 20:33 20:37 475 M

54 Adrian Marsh Individual 20:53 20:54 442 M

55 Angus Hunter Individual 20:58 21:00 415 M

56 Pauric McGinley Individual 21:00 21:03 273 M

57 Anthony Kelly Individual 21:02 21:03 234 M

58 Sean Gallagher Individual 21:05 21:05 210 M

59 Damian Downey Inishowen AC 21:04 21:08 167 M

60 Joseph Deans Lifford Strabane AC 21:13 21:17 113 M

61 Christopher Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 21:16 21:18 104 M

62 Michael Logue Individual 21:16 21:20 451 M

63 Eugene McAleer Mourne Derg 21:19 21:22 256 M

64 Pádraig magLionsigh Lifford Strabane AC 21:20 21:23 250 M

65 Paul Duddy Melvin WJR 21:17 21:25 177 M

66 Stephen Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 21:24 21:26 239 M

67 Linda Emery Aghyaran Athletic 21:25 21:27 189 F

68 Kelda Gibson Convoy AC 21:31 21:34 349 F

69 Richard Gardiner Individual 21:31 21:35 391 M

70 Jacqui Timoney Individual 21:41 21:43 350 F

71 Irene Clements 1Zero1 21:40 21:44 55 F

72 Stephen McCrory Hillbillies 21:43 21:46 260 M

73 Joe McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 21:45 21:52 289 M

74 Richard Raymond Letterkenny AC 21:52 21:55 370 M

75 Jarlath McNulty Individual 21:51 21:57 288 M

76 Paul McNamee Lifford Strabane AC 21:56 21:59 286 M

77 Liam Cleary Lifford Strabane AC 21:55 22:00 35 M

78 Harvey Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 22:00 22:01 381 M

79 Tiernan Kelly Individual 22:00 22:02 240 M

80 Chris Ashmore Run For Fun Letterkenny 22:03 22:08 12 M

81 Roy Hunter Drumoghill Running Club 22:07 22:10 231 M

82 John McElwaine Individual 22:07 22:14 478 M

83 Paul Walter Run For Fun Letterkenny 22:13 22:17 321 M

84 Carmel Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 22:15 22:18 228 F

85 Kevin Blakely Melvin WJR 22:14 22:20 411 M

86 Garry Dunbar Lifford Strabane AC 22:21 22:21 184 M

87 Declan McAleer Individual 22:22 22:28 255 M

88 John Kerlin Individual 22:28 22:28 241 M

89 Maria McElroy Melvin WJR 22:30 22:35 325 F

90 Paul Curran Individual 22:41 22:41 332 M

91 Linda Walsh Enniskillen Running Club 22:38 22:42 320 F

92 Michael Walsh Enniskillen Running Club 22:43 22:43 383 M

93 Dean Spencer Run For Fun Letterkenny 22:39 22:44 311 M

94 Eimear O'Kane Clann na nGael GFC 22:36 22:46 434 F

95 Hugh Patton Lifford Strabane AC 22:38 22:46 302 M

96 Raymond McGowan Individual 22:44 22:48 276 M

97 Decky Duffy Melvin WJR 22:39 22:48 182 M

98 Barry McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 22:43 22:49 438 M

99 Ryan Doherty 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 22:42 22:50 384 M

100 Rachel Friel Individual 22:45 22:51 476 F

101 Michael Friel Strabane Lifford Cycling Club 22:48 22:51 196 M

102 Claire Keys Lifford Strabane AC 22:47 22:51 244 F

103 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 22:47 22:51 81 F

104 Elaine McGoldrick Castlefinn Running Club 22:51 22:51 441 F

105 Paul McCrory Individual 22:49 23:02 440 M

106 Fintan O'Hagan Castlefinn Running Club 23:02 23:02 417 M

107 Damian Monaghan Lifford Strabane AC 22:57 23:03 338 M

108 Mel McKinney Individual 22:54 23:05 346 M

109 Roisin McGinley Lifford Strabane AC 23:00 23:05 274 F

110 Terence Quinn Raphoe Road Runners 23:04 23:06 458 M

111 Tommy Doherty Drumoghill Running Club 23:01 23:07 146 M

112 Patrick Sweeney Lifford Strabane AC 22:58 23:10 317 M

113 Kieran Neeson KCR 23:05 23:11 368 M

114 Carl Houston Castlefinn Running Club 23:09 23:12 423 M

115 Martin Kelly Individual 22:58 23:12 236 M

116 Aidan McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 23:09 23:13 278 M

117 Joe Gallen Lifford Strabane AC 23:10 23:15 369 M

118 Jackie Harvey Tir Chonaill AC 23:11 23:15 437 F

119 Eamon McConnell Castlefinn Running Club 23:21 23:21 418 M

120 Sam Marsh Individual 23:24 23:26 443 M

121 Joyce McKittrick Lifford Strabane AC 23:26 23:29 284 F

122 Sarah Doherty Convoy AC 23:21 23:29 448 F

123 Alan Redstone Clady 23:19 23:32 306 M

124 John Griffin Finn Valley AC 23:31 23:39 365 M

125 Linda McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 23:32 23:39 279 F

126 Don Smith Convoy AC 23:38 23:41 435 M

127 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 23:39 23:43 327 F

128 Pius Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 23:45 23:48 143 M

129 Jordan Roulston Convoy AC 23:47 23:54 404 M

130 Gerard Crawford Individual 23:51 23:54 88 M

131 Martin McGinley Individual 23:48 23:55 272 M

132 Dee Griffin Convoy AC 23:48 23:58 221 F

133 Vincent Lafferty Individual 24:03 24:03 455 M

134 Brian McMullin Tir Chonaill AC 23:58 24:05 472 M

135 Paul Griffin Lifford Strabane AC 23:55 24:06 222 M

136 Matthew Doran Individual 24:03 24:09 465 M

137 Rachel Bell Raphoe Road Runners 24:05 24:09 479 M

138 Alan Mailey Convoy AC 24:03 24:10 393 M

139 Jack Mailey Convoy AC 24:03 24:10 392 M

140 Emma Bates Convoy AC 24:07 24:14 330 F

141 Katelyn Stevenson Lifford Strabane AC 24:14 24:18 314 F

142 Seamus Sharkey Individual 24:11 24:19 309 M

143 Sam Faulkner Run For Fun Letterkenny 24:17 24:25 432 M

144 Eileen Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 24:20 24:25 87 F

145 Chris McCay Melvin WJR 24:13 24:26 259 M

146 Ciaran McCauley Lifford Strabane AC 24:26 24:31 414 M

147 Seamus McAteer Lifford Strabane AC 24:24 24:34 257 M

148 Marcus Alexander Men On the Move 24:24 24:34 9 M

149 Michael McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 24:27 24:36 265 M

150 Rhonda Green Lifford Strabane AC 24:25 24:36 220 F

151 Gerard Porter Melvin WJR 24:26 24:39 303 M

152 Clara Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 24:31 24:44 358 F

153 Sarah Gibson Lifford Strabane AC 24:39 24:44 354 F

154 Gloria Donaghey Finn Valley AC 24:40 24:44 158 F

155 Graham Neilands Individual 24:38 24:45 355 M

156 Gerry Ward Individual 24:37 24:48 322 M

157 Denis McGill KCR 24:41 24:50 379 M

158 Janet Harper Mourne Derg 24:45 24:53 468 F

159 Linda McDaid Inishowen AC 24:42 24:55 267 F

160 James Gallagher Men On the Move 24:48 24:57 200 M

161 Angela Doran Individual 24:53 24:59 464 F

162 Ellie McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 24:49 25:02 261 F

163 Danny Doherty Individual 24:47 25:02 116 M

164 Amanda Heaney Melvin WJR 24:52 25:03 224 F

165 Paddy Mullen Melvin WJR 24:53 25:07 429 M

166 Shaun O'Donnell Swanlings 25:03 25:08 91 M

167 Shauna McKeown Lifford Strabane AC 25:07 25:11 376 F

168 Steven Sheridan Individual 25:03 25:14 353 M

169 Damien McGinley Individual 25:06 25:15 344 M

170 Mary Mullen Lifford Strabane AC 25:05 25:17 297 F

171 Clare Molloy Individual 25:05 25:17 294 F

172 Catherine Quigley Lifford Strabane AC 25:05 25:19 304 F

173 Lawrence Doherty Lifford Strabane AC 25:05 25:19 142 M

174 Adrian McMenamin Individual 25:06 25:20 326 M

175 Bridgeen Doherty Run For Fun Letterkenny 25:17 25:24 115 F

176 Kayleigh Smith Convoy AC 25:16 25:25 462 F

177 Breda O'Hagan Run For Fun Letterkenny 25:22 25:28 299 F

178 Joseph Casey Individual 25:29 25:29 387 M

179 Evelyn McGeehan Finn Valley Fit for Life 25:21 25:31 444 F

180 Patrick Gibson Lifford Strabane AC 25:31 25:36 356 M

181 Billy Broderick Swanlings 25:36 25:43 457 M

182 Jim McCahill Milford AC 25:43 25:43 401 M

183 Eugene McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 25:31 25:44 452 M

184 Mark McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 25:44 25:52 263 M

185 David Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 25:43 25:57 291 M

186 Maddy McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 25:44 25:57 262 F

187 Mary Harper Convoy AC 25:55 26:04 333 F

188 Oliver Gallagher Men On the Move 25:56 26:04 209 M

189 Michael Kelly Individual 25:52 26:06 389 M

190 Cormac Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 26:02 26:11 329 M

191 Lorraine McGrinder Lifford Strabane AC 26:14 26:17 281 F

192 Laura Fowler Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 26:15 26:18 194 F

193 Alisha Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 26:16 26:22 103 F

194 Kate Duffy Lifford Strabane AC 26:11 26:24 336 F

195 Rosemary Parkinson Convoy AC 26:20 26:28 301 F

196 Tanya Gillen Individual 26:19 26:33 461 F

197 Angelo Gillen Men On the Move 26:21 26:33 219 M

198 Sarah McLaughlin Convoy AC 26:27 26:37 92 F

199 Fidelma Mullaney Run For Fun Letterkenny 26:31 26:38 296 F

200 Ryan Henderson Lifford Strabane AC 26:30 26:39 225 M

201 Grainne Greene Convoy AC 26:31 26:39 416 F

202 Maria McElwaine Inishowen AC 26:35 26:46 268 F

203 Leanne Clarke Melvin WJR 26:47 26:58 426 F

204 Martin Rouse Lifford Strabane AC 27:04 27:11 337 M

205 Adam Donaghey Melvin WJR 27:04 27:12 375 M

206 Ralph Mealiff Individual 27:07 27:13 470 M

207 Arun Mehan Individual 27:08 27:14 469 M

208 Richie Kelly Derry Track Club 27:01 27:15 238 M

209 Mark Donaghey Melvin WJR 27:14 27:22 374 M

210 Paula Jansen Finn Valley Fit for Life 27:27 27:36 233 F

211 Tracey Gillespie Lifford Strabane AC 27:27 27:37 474 F

212 Gary McMonagle Blast 27:31 27:43 285 M

213 Sinead McCahill Individual 27:49 27:55 402 F

214 Leanne Patterson Individual 27:50 27:55 467 F

215 Hazel Long Raphoe Road Runners 27:52 27:56 248 F

216 Debbie Deans Lifford Strabane AC 27:54 28:04 112 F

217 Donna Gallagher Run For Fun Letterkenny 28:09 28:16 197 F

218 Lorraine Arbuckle Melvin WJR 28:09 28:20 10 F

219 Kathy McBeth Lifford Strabane AC 28:15 28:27 258 F

220 Michelle Donaghy Inishowen AC 28:18 28:30 164 F

221 Jude Lennon Lifford Strabane AC 28:22 28:34 351 M

222 Mary HegartyBrogan Run For Fun Letterkenny 28:30 28:36 456 F

223 Catherine Malone Run For Fun Letterkenny 28:30 28:37 254 F

224 Tanya Hall Convoy AC 28:30 28:38 223 F

225 Michaela Doherty Melvin WJR 28:36 28:47 385 F

226 John Porter Individual 28:35 28:50 390 M

227 Elaine Quinn Melvin WJR 28:40 28:51 305 F

228 Kay Bonner Convoy AC 28:44 28:52 331 F

229 Mairead Maguire Melvin WJR 28:41 28:52 253 F

230 Brendan Logue Individual 28:58 28:58 345 M

231 Orla McElwee Melvin WJR 28:48 28:59 269 F

232 Ann Strain Convoy AC 29:01 29:11 439 F

233 Sarah Hunter Drumoghill Running Club 29:03 29:15 232 F

234 Orla McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 29:14 29:26 290 F

235 Gerard Sharkey Swanlings 29:33 29:42 308 M

236 Zach Boyle Lifford Strabane AC 29:33 29:49 445 M

237 Stephen Boyle Individual 29:34 29:50 446 M

238 Brigid McBride Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 29:44 29:53 378 F

239 Teresa Kirk Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 29:46 29:53 245 F

240 Edel McCauley Couch 25k Clady 29:43 29:57 371 F

241 Shona Catterson Melvin WJR 29:55 30:05 343 F

242 Eileen Maguire Melvin WJR 29:54 30:05 251 F

243 Noreen Pinder Letterkenny AC 29:54 30:06 450 F

244 Stephen Kerlin Lifford Strabane AC 30:24 30:37 243 M

245 Marie Downey Inishowen AC 30:30 30:44 171 F

246 Claudia Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 30:39 30:45 359 F

247 Martina Callaghan Inishowen AC 30:53 31:05 28 F

248 Caroline Cunningham Individual 31:09 31:21 101 F

249 Neil Sweeney Individual 31:12 31:25 316 M

250 Catherine Gilligan Drumoghill Running Club 31:33 31:43 406 F

251 ?Duddy Individual 31:48 32:03 348 F

252 Judy Duddy Lifford Strabane AC 31:55 32:09 347 F

253 Jay Walsh Lifford Strabane AC 32:05 32:17 319 M

254 Cora Quinn Couch 25k Clady 32:14 32:29 373 F

255 Denise Langan Lifford Strabane AC 32:14 32:29 246 F

256 Ríofach McNulty Couch 25k Clady 32:17 32:32 372 F

257 Margaret McGarvey Lifford Strabane AC 32:35 32:43 377 F

258 Lauren Boyle Lifford Strabane AC 32:45 33:01 341 F

259 Kevin Boyle Individual 32:45 33:01 340 M

260 Lisa Kerlin Lifford Strabane AC 32:56 33:10 242 F

261 Laura McDaid Melvin WJR 33:03 33:13 388 F

262 Rosemary Connolly Aghyaran Athletic 33:40 33:45 424 F

263 Debra Clawson Drumoghill Running Club 33:37 33:47 34 F

264 Julie Conway Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 35:22 35:31 360 F

265 Sean Morris Lifford Strabane AC 36:15 36:31 323 M

266 Mary Meehan Individual 36:26 36:43 292 F

267 Pauline O'Kane Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 37:24 37:34 300 F

268 Neil Meehan Individual 37:37 37:54 293 M

269 Vincent McGrath Individual 38:40 38:40 473 M

270 Nuala McCrossan Lifford Strabane AC 41:32 41:42 361 F

271 Megan McGlinchey Individual 41:59 42:09 275 F