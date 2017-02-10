Doherty gets late call-up to U-21 squad

Finn Harps goalkeeper Harry Doherty has received a late call-up to join the Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a game against the Irish Amateur squad on Saturday in Dublin.

Doherty joins fellow Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle who was named in manager Noel King’s original squad last month. Saturday's game takes place at the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh with a 2pm kick-off.

Meanwhile Finn Harps goalkeeper Lee McCarron is with the Republic of Ireland U-19 squad at an invitational tournament in La Manga which started today (Friday) with a game against Norway in Murcia.

The Buncrana man has been on Finn Harps' books for the past couple of years and is currently a member of Joe Boyle’s U19 squad who will kick-off the new National League season at the end of February.

On Sunday McCarron and the Republic of Ireland squad have a game against Portugal at the La Manga Club, Murcia. The final game of the invitational tournament is on Tuesday against Slovakia at the same venue with a 12 noon kick-off.