Flood claims seventh Con Sean Darts title

John Flood continued his dominance of the Con Sean Dart Tournament in Carrick with his fourth title win in-a-row and seventh overall this past decade.

In fact his last defeat was in the quarter-finals to Declan Cunningham (3-2) in 2009 (he did not attend in 2009, 12 or 13 due to county duties).

The county and Ireland darts star defeated local county player John Menchia Gallagher 6-1 in the final. Menchia will be disappointed he did not show his full potential in the final.

Sixty nine players entered on the day with some great matches during the tournament - Flood beat Colin Maxwell 3-0 in round one, Irwin Muirhead 4-0 in round 2, Paddy Boyce 4-1 in round 3; he survived a scare in the quarters in a great 5-4 battle with Declan Quinn in the game of the day where Declan had three darts at tops to knock out the champion.

In the last four he overcame two time Con Sean winner Dermot McGuire 5-1.

Menchia beat Owen Carr 3-0 in his first match; he then had a hard fought 4-3 win over Liam Melly in round two; in round three he beat Liam Donegan 4-1; in the quarters he beat Kieran Carr 5-0 and he followed that with a 5-1 win against John Murray in the semi-finals.

In the final Menchia missed darts at doubles in the opening two legs. Flood checked double 5 to go 2-0 in front. He then hit 180, 100, 180 in third leg but could not finish and Menchia got tops to get back in the match. John Flood made it 3-1 on tops; more missed doubles from Menchia handed Flood a 4-1 lead with a double 18 finish. Menchia missed a 96 checkout and Flood punished on double 8 and in the game winning leg John took out double 15 with Menchia on double 18.

Thanks to all who entered on the day and who kept things moving by marking matches, thanks to the Bridge Bar for hosting.

Final

John Flood 6 John Gallagher 1

Semi Finals

John Flood 5 Dermot McGuire 1

John Gallagher 5 John Murray 1

Quarter Finals

John Flood 5 Declan Quinn 4

Dermot McGuire 5 Kevin Squires 0

John Gallagher 5 Kieran Carr 0

John Murray 5 Charlie Grant 1

Round Three

John Flood 4 Paddy Boyce 1

Declan Quinn 4 John Porter 3

Dermot McGuire 4 Stephen Harron 1 (129 c/o Dermot)

Kevin Squires 4 Martin Johnston 2

John Gallagher 4 Liam Donegan 1

Kieran Carr 4 JP Byrne 2

John Murray 4 Andrew Gillespie 0

Charlie Grant 4 Hugh Doherty Jnr 3