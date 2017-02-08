A busy weekend for 24/7 Triathlon Club

Glenmore 10Mile: The sub- zero temperatures didn’t stop a big number of club members taking on Sunday’s debut Glenmore 10mile race organized by FVAC. Two club members made the podium - Michael Black made a welcome return to racing and was the first 24/7 member home finishing in 2nd place, with just 7seconds separating him from Adam Speer in 3rd. Ita McGettigan was the first 24/7 woman home in an excellent time of 76:42.

Thanks also to everyone who came to support on the day. A special thanks to Andrea McGettigan - it was good to see her smiling face waiting on her 24/7 club-mates at the finish line.

Gartan Mountain Bike Event: 24/7 was also well represented at the Gartan Mountain bike racing event which saw participants take to the Glenveagh trails on Sunday morning.

Club member Sean McFadden finished in 2nd place in the 60km event while Sharon Black was 3rd female in the same event. Siobhan Gallagher finished 3rd female in the 30km event.

Letterkenny National Series Sprint Duathlon: The 2017 Letterkenny Sprint Duathlon will take place on Sunday 26th February. Sponsored by The Kitchen this race is part of the National Series of races.

The entry fee for both individual and relay teams is €25. Entries are coming in fast so get signed up to what is always a great club event.

2017 Club Membership: The club would like to remind all members that 2016 Triathlon Ireland membership cards have now expired and you must renew your TI and Club memberships as you are no longer insured during club training sessions. All details on renewing membership can be found on the Triathlon Ireland website. Anyone who does not have membership paid in the next 3 weeks will not be permitted to attend club training.