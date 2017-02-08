Donegal to back Paraic Duffy's championship changes

Donegal are set to back Director General of the GAA Paraic Duffy’s proposed changes to the structure of the intercounty football championship.

The changes will see a top eight with two groups of four, extra time to be played instead of replays and to bring forward the All-Ireland finals to the end of August.

Donegal county committee backed the proposals 51 to 14 after a vote at Monday night’s county committee mandating the delegates to support the motions at the GAA Congress in Croke Park at the end of the month.

The Congress delegates are also mandated to back a number of motions on the Congress clar seeking the ratification of the recently launched Club Players’ Association.

The CPA are opposed to the proposed changes to the championship.