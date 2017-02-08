Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are champions

Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair are celebrating All-Ireland Senior B Schools’ success following their final victory over Gael Colaiste Na Mara, Arklow, today in Monaghan.

Pobalscoil, Gaoth Dobhair . . . 3

Gael Cholaiste Na Mara . . . . . 2

Conor Duggan and Micheál Roarty scored the goals for the Pobalscoil in a closely contested final to claim the John Murphy Senior ‘B’ National Cup for a third time.

They won the cup twice before in 1996 and 1998.

Pobalscoil got off to a dream start when Duggan hit the net in the third minute when he headed home Conor Boyle’s delivery.

This lead, however, did not last long with the Arklow side equalising after nine minutes. Cal Kelly fired home from the penalty spot after skipper Jack Darcy was fouled.

The first half was evenly contested and Arklow came close in the 29th minute only for Ethan Harkin to clear the danger.

Gaoth Dobhair finished the half in flying colours, Duggan fired home before half-time, to send Ciaran McFadden’s side in 2-1 in front at the break.

Arklow pressed hard in the second half with Kelly very nearly doubling his tally in the 52nd minute.

The Arklow pressure finally paid off when Darragh Fitzgerald cracked home a free kick on 55 minutes after Darcy was fouled at the edge of the box.

Gaoth Dobhair had to weather a late storm with the Wicklow boys controlling possession and territory.

But Pobalscoil were back in front again when Micheál Roarty hit a 80th minute scorcher from 30 yards.

And despite sustained Arklow pressure in the closing minutes it was the boys from Pobalscoil that were celebrating at the end.

Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair team and squad: Gavin MacSuibhne; Jamie MacAoidh, Padraig O’Gallchóir, Conor MacEachmharcaugh(c), Ethan Ó’hEarcáin, Neasán Mac Giolla Bhríde, Micheal O’Rabhartaigh, Liam MaPháidin, Conor Ó Baoill, Liam MacWigin, Conor Ó Dugáin, Steven MacPháidin, Daniel MacLochlann, Micheál Ó Colla, Dan Ó Gallchoir, Mark MacPháidin.