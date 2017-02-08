Ryans off to World Indoor Rowing Championships

Danny and Keane Ryan from Letterkenny, who received much national recognition recently when they participated in Ireland’s Fittest Family, departs for Boston tomorrow Thursday to take part in the ‘’Crash-B’’, World Indoor Rowing Championships. Danny competes in the Masters while Keane will compete in the U-23 category.

Divers Hyundai sponsored the jackets and hats as the boys will have to be well wrapped up as they are expecting temperatures of around -12 degrees in Boston. Everyone wishes Danny and Keane every success in the competition which takes place this Sunday 12th. February.