All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for January 31 st were 7-1-3-8-4-2-5-6.The jackpot was not won next week’s jackpot is €5250.

Best of luck to all our underage players who are representing the club on County development squads and County panels. Club membership now due for 2017.

Hard luck to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal senior team who were beat by Kerry in the first round of the National League on Sunday in LetTerkenny.

Well done to Grainne Houston, Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie who all played for the Donegal seniors who beat Galway by one point in the second round of the national league in Tuam on Sunday.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The club are holding two registration nights on Friday the 10th and on Wednesday the 15th of February from 7.30pm to 9.00pm for all underage and senior players. Membership must be paid before March 31st, please ensure you register before this date.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 9, 20, 26 and 28. There was one match three winner of €150: Dorothy Doherty c/o Nuala Byrne. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.The club are asking for people to help out by selling lottos. If interested please contact Terry O’Reilly on 086 609 5347.

IORRAS

Thanks to all who attended our Presentation Dinner in the Strand Hotel on Saturday night.

Congratulations to all our winners on the night. Main award winners for 2016 were:senior player of the year -James Griffin; reserve player of the year -Brian Grant; ladies minor player of the year - Jacklyn Duffy; club person of the year -Susan McCarron.

Appreciation awards were presented to Sean Paul Doherty who took charge of the senior reserve championship match in 2016 and in the AIB club matches in Ulster, and Luke Devlin who was captain of the Donegal U17 team last year that reached an Ulster final.

Wedding gifts were presented to Aishling and Paddy Doherty and Donal and Shauna Kelly.

The club defibrillator is now available to the general public at the clubhouse in Straid. In emergency just pick it up and return as soon as possible afterwards. Club membership is now due for 2017.

Match ‘n’ Win for Thursday February 2nd the jackpot was not won. The numbers drawn were 4, 14, 19 and 22. The €15 winners were Brian Downey, N Ireland.; Willie O'Donnell, C/o Square Bar; Shane Doherty (Joe), Tiernasligo; Tracey Doherty (C), Tiernasligo; Kathleen, Elisha and Caitlin, c/o Bingo. Jackpot next week €2,700.

MALIN

The club’s ‘Know Your Parish Quiz’ will take place on Saturday 25th February, in the clubhouse. Teams of four with €5 entry per person.

The club’s are hosting a ‘Stars in their Eyes’ in the Malin Hotel on Easter Sunday, all in aid of our Minor Board.

The 'Rising Stars Music Academy' will start on Saturday the 28th of January. For more information contact Annah Lafferty on 0866680565.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The Ruislip Development Committee are offering people the opportunity to have your name on a plaque on a seat in the new stand development. Each Plaque costs £125 and will remain in place full time. Members are encouraged to please contact Stephen McLoughlin (07788723922) if interested.

The Club will be hosting a social and presentation night on Saturday 11th March 2017 in Kellys in Hendon (formally The Gallery). Special Guest on the night will be Donegal Legend Anthony Molloy. Tickets will be available from committee members soon.

Winter training continues at Harrow School Sports Grounds on Fridays. This training will finish on Friday 31st March.

Irish dancing lessons commence on Friday 17th February at clubhouse, Greenford.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The minor board are holding a meeting this Friday February 10th in the clubhouse at 7pm. All underage managers are asked to attend.

Club Pass season ticket is available.The closing date to order them is 17th of March. Please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995 to place your order.

There is a Level 1 coaching course in Ardara that will be ran over two weekends, in February. Anyone interested must have a foundation course and child protection course completed. For more information contact Paddy Hegarty or David Gillespie.

We are holding a child protection course in the coming weeks, for anybody looking to get involved in the club this year. Anyone that would like to do this course please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995

The Deadline for club membership is the 17th of march this year

LETTERKENNY GAELS

A large crowd gathered at the clubroom of Letterkenny Gaels last Saturday evening for the annual underage football presentation. The event rounded off a very successful year for underage football at the club. Special guests presenting the medals were Donegal Star and All Ireland winner Neil Gallagher, Club Player of the Year Sean McDonagh and U16 Buncrana Cup and Letterkenny Gaels player Mikey Sweeney.

There will be a referees’ beginners course which our Club will host, starting on Wednesday, 1st March in our club room.Anyone interested in participating in the above course contact Jim McGlynn on 086 2271435

The club are holding a SafeTALK workshop on Monday evening 20th February in the Clubroom. Please contact the Club Health & Wellbeing Officer Oisin Cannon on 086 732 5955 to book your place.

Last Sunday morning our young U-12 hurlers had their first outing of 2017 when they travelled to Creggan in Derry for an indoor blitz. The Gaels played Dungloe, Gaoth Dobhair, Strabane and Omagh.

There will be a hurling parents meeting on Monday 13th in the clubroom at 7.30pm.

STMARY’S (Convoy)

The lotto counties drawn last week were GY, LK, LH, WD. One person, PJ McDaid, Stralongford, Drumkeen, matched three counties and won €100 . This week’s jackpot will be €6000.

Membership is now due and can be paid to registrar Gabrielle Gallagher. Congratulations to Patrick Dolan on his selection to the county minor panel. Well done to Kelly, Niamh ,Denise and Sabrina all involved with the la. dies who defeated Galway, on Sunday, in the league

CILL CHARTHA

Following February's Club meeting the 2017 executive has been finalised. The committee is as follows: President Leo McGinley; chairman John Carr; vice-chairman Sean McGinley; secretary Nicola Doogan; asst.sec Kevin Doogan; treasurer Glenda Dolan; minor chairman Anthony Diver. field chairman Aidan Gallagher; coaching officer Michael Molloy; registrar Fiona McGinley; children’s officer Jerome McShane; health and wellbeing officer Ciaran McGinley; oifigeach na Gaeilge Sheila Diver; ladies chairperson Ann Marie Campbell; senior manager Martin McHugh; reserve manager Barry Doherty; under 21 manager Mark McHugh; players rep Ryan McHugh; executive Martin Byrne.

Well done to Colaiste na Carraige Markey Cup quarter final victory over Holy Cross, Strabane on Monday afternoon.

There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot so next week’s jackpot is €4,300. This week’s numbers were: 14, 15, 22 and 29. The winners were: €50-John Mallon c/o Sean Byrne; €30 - Sara McBrearty, Kille; €20 -Ciaran O’Donnell, Ballymoon and Fiona O’Donnell, Ballymacfadden.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,8,7,4,5,1,6,2. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner of €30 was Sinead McGranaghan, Railway Avenue. This week’s jackpot is €2325

Membership is now due for all club members. The senior registration night will take place in the clubhouse on Friday 17th of February between 7pm and 8pm.

The first draws of the 100 club will take place on the 9th of February. All entries need to be submitted to Eamon Kelly ASAP.

The club are looking for a reserve manager for the coming season. Anyone who is interested please contact Club Secretary Kathy Kelly.

A child Protection Course will run in the Villa Rose on the 14th of March. Some of our new coaches will need to attend this course.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 7, 11, 13, 14, 20. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Joe Blaney, Rossnakill. Next week's jackpot is €1600.

The annual presentation night was held in the Rossnakill Resource Centre on Saturday, February 4th.

Please check out our Facebook page for a full photo gallery of events on the night.

At our successful underage presentation night we were delighted to acknowledge Michael and Bridie Doherty's efforts and present them a small token gesture for the hard work and dedication they have shown to the Gaeil Fhánada club over the past number of years. Both are ardent followers of both Senior and Underage setups. Bridie has been a driving force behind Bord na nÓg while Michael has been our unofficial photographer providing brilliant live photographs of recent games. A big thanks also to Martin McElhinney who presented the award.

The Bord na nÓg AGM takes place on Thursday the 9th February at 7.30 pm, in Rosnakill Hall.

CLOUGHANEELY

Beidh babhtaí leath-cheannais agus ceannais Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Dhun na nGall i gCloich Cheann Fhaola i mbliana ar an 30ú Aibreán|1ú Bealtaine.

Beidh dhá fhoireann Chloich Cheannfhaola ag imirt sna cluichí leath-cheannais ar an Domhnach 30ú Aibréan.

Club membership is now due for renewal. Please call Marie on 0868351996 for any further details regarding payment of membership!

Minor board Indoor from U-6s – U-10’s takes place on Friday evenings in the school gym at the following times:

The numbers drawn on Feb 1st in the lotto were 6,7,10,12,16,19. There was no jackpot winner. There were 21 match four numbers and the one winner drawn for €100 was Aidan Quigg, Derryreel.

The jackpot rises to €2,600 this week.

Well done to our club man Jason McGee on his debut for the county seniors at the weekend.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 7 8 14 16.The €50 winners were Martin White, 14 Kilfeaghan Road, Rostrevor, Co Down, Sally Morgan c/o Railway Bar Bundoran, Bernee McAleenan, 26 Yellow Road, Hiltown. Newry, Co Down. Next week’s Jackpot will be €5000.

The senior boys team of Magh Ene College will play St Mary’s, Limavady, in the Ulster semi final of the O’ Doherty Cup. This follows their comprehensive victory over Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore last week.

Well done to senior players Jamie and Paul Brennan who made their league debuts for the Donegal senior team in their defeat to Kerry last Sunday.

The club will host a child protection course on February 15th. It is necessary for all persons working with minors in the club to complete this course. Places are limited For further details contact club Secretary Gerry Breslin.

Members with National draw tickets and money please make returns to Brendan Ruane or Philip Mc Glynn ASAP.

Registration for underage players can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov. Adult membership is also now due and can be paid to new senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

ST NAUL’S

The Bluestack Centre, Drimarone, will be the place to be this Friday evening at 7.30 when the club will host the county semi-final of Scor Sinsear.

Naomh Naille will be entering quite a few of the competitions so come along to support our competitors.

Club membership is now due.

There will be a very interesting gathering in St Naul’s Clubhouse to discuss a number of topics relating to Health and Wellbeing on Friday evening February 17th at 7.30pm. There will be a number of guest speakers on a lot of topics.

The club's ‘Big Boxing Night’ is on the horizon and training is well under way and some eagerly anticipated bouts are promised. It takes place in the Abbey Hotel on Friday March 25th so mark it in the diary.

The Slotto numbers drawn on January 21st were 1, 6, 3, 2, 5, 7, 4. The consolation winner of €80 was George McHugh.

AODH RUADH

Underage indoor training continues this Friday 3rd February, in the New Hall, at Coláiste Cholmcille.

Not long to go now to the ladies Boston Tea Party. The big night is this Friday 10th February in Coláiste Cholmcille.

Aodh Ruadh will be hosting several Donegal county ladies teams this weekend for challenge matches against neighbouring counties. On Saturday the under 14 Donegal ladies will take on Sligo at 11.30pm. That game will be followed at 1pm by the Donegal under 13 ladies who will face Leitrim. On Sunday at noon the Donegal minor ladies will play Sligo.

Coláiste Cholmcille, senior Ladies lost out in a high-scoring Ulster under 20 girls final at Garvaghey last week against St Louise's, Belfast. Underage hurling returns for all age groups on Sunday 5th March at 12 noon in Páirc Aodh Ruaidh. All welcome from 5 years up. For any information contact John Rooney 086-2587793.

We had a great response to our Last Man Standing fund-raiser, with 275 entries. following Mayo's defeat and Derry's draw in Celtic Park we had a lot of fallers.

Club membership for 2017 is now due and can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

The pub quiz in Owen Roe's this Thursday is in aid of Aodh Ruadh Bord na nÓg. Action gets under way at 9.30pm.

Time to get those National Draw tickets back

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 9, 10, 14 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Marie Gallagher, Erne Street; the O'Mahoney family; Nellie Blake, Parkhill; the McKee family; and Margaret Crossan, Portnason. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €1,500 on Sunday.

ST MICHAEL’S

Just a reminder the annual dinner dance will be held in the Shandon Hotel on Saturday the 18th February. Tickets priced €25 are on sale from club members.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,7,8,917,19. The match five winners were Pauline Boyle, Castledoe, Creeslough. This week’s jackpot be €2900.

The eight week football academy continues this Sunday, at the Clubhouse at the Bridge.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers from last week are 9,12,17,20. There was one winner of the €8,650, Catherine Costello. Next week's jackpot is €700.

There will be a meeting for parents of U14 boys at 7pm on Friday 10th at 7pm followed by a minor board meeting at 8pm in the club rooms, Fintra.

GRMA is a new GAA membership card programme providing benefits and rewards to GAA members for 2017 (over 18s only).

You will need a membership number to join GRMA and receive a membership card. Once your club membership is paid you can request your membership number from Susan, then go online to grma.gaa.ie to register and find out more.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 2-9-26-30. The €50 went to Pauline Doherty, Mennahalla and Peter Doherty, Fintown. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

The club presentation night will be held this Friday 10th Feb in the Limelight Glenties doors open at 8.30pm. Teams to be presented on the night will be 2016 minor league and county Champions and 2016 senior county and All-Ireland Gaeltacht champions.

Anybody wishing to receive Naomh Conaill club text messages could they please text your name and number to 0892007785.

Good luck to everyone representing Naomh Conaill in the Scor Sinsear, in Drimarone on Friday evening.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,600. The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15. The €25 winners were McGrane Family, Jack Green, Joe Fox, and John Gallagher. The next draw takes place in the Bay Bush, Ballintra on the 13th February.

Scor Sinsear will take place in the Bluestack Centre, Drimarone, this coming Friday, February 10th at 7.30pm. Naomh Brid will be competing in recitation, solo singing, quiz and instrumental music.

Na Dunaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 7 18 21 22 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a lenas: Seán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach agus Pádraig Mac Greanacháin, Fánaid agus fuair siad €75 an duine. B’é Seosamh Mac Giolla Bhríde, An Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra agus b’é an tAth Cathal Ó Beirn, Carraig Airt a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 13ú Feabhra i dTeach Óstais an Ghleanna agus €3800 atá sa phota óir.

Bord na Mionúr: Beidh clárú d’imreoirí faoi aois ar siúl san Ionad Acmhainne ar an Aoine an 10ú Feabhra ó 6.30 go dtí 8.00 a chlog. Táille clárúcháin ná €30 an duine, €60 an teaghlach. Caitfidh tuismitheoir nó caomhnóir a bheith i gcuideachta na n-imreoirí. Thig teagmháíl a dhéanamh le Johnny Connor ar an uimhir 085 2425090 le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais.

Registration for under-age players in the GAA Centre on Friday the 10th February from 6.30 to 8.00. Registration is €30 per player or max €60 per family. Contact Johnny Connor on 085 2425090 for further information. All players must be accompanied by a parent/ guardian.

An Tearmainn

Our annual presentation for our adult teams will take place this Saturday 11th February 2017 at 9pm in the Lagoon. There will be a buffet meal, and the tickets are just €10.

The February monthly meeting will be held 7-8.30 pm on Thursday 9th February at the Clubhouse.

The Club would like to thank CBM Signs for sponsoring signage at the club, professional work always, and much appreciated by all. If you need signs or paintwork, we would highly recommend CMB Signs to all our members.

Registration for players and non-playing club members, together with renewal of annual lotto, will take place on Saturday 25th February from 4-6pm in An Craoibhín, so please put the date in your calendar, and we look forward to getting the paperwork out of the way so that the playing can begin! All registrations and lottos remain at the same price as last year.

Would you like to practise your cúpla focal over a cup of tea in an informal, relaxed setting? if so, come along to the upstairs meeting room at An Craoibhín from 9 pm -10pm on Friday night, where we will have the kettle boiled and an hour practising our "is maith liom cáca milis", with no mention at all of the modh coinníollach or the tuiseal ginideach!! Come along and try it out for a night, comhluadar agus caife, all free of charge!

Last week's lotto draw took place in Wilkins. Numbers drawn were 114, 15, 19 and 25. Open draw winners were Mark Gallagher, Shaun McGlinchey and Connell McGrenra c/o Bingo . This week's lotto draw takes place in The Lagoon. Co-ordinators are Kath McSharry & Nicola Doherty. This week's jackpot is €1,250.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 3, 7, 14 agus 18 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Seamus O' Donnell - Burtonport, Margaret Reilly - Dungloe, Rosie McBride, Bernie Gillespie - Mullaghduff agus Eimear McEniff - Dungloe.

Club 200 Winners: 1000 - Ann Sweeney; 500 - Martin O'Donnell; 300 - Jimmy Greaves O'Donnell; 100 - Rose Doherty; 100 - Dan Gallagher

If there are any children or parents interested on going to the Donegal V Dublin game on the 26th February in Ballybofey, please give your name and cash to Skills on Friday evening.

NAOMH MUIRE

On Monday February 13th, we are hosting a class in Safetalk in the Clubhouse 7pm - 10pm. Conducted by Bill Vaughan of the HSE. Safetalk is an excellent course which allows us to be more suicide aware and better able to approach and offer intervention if it presents itself. The final registration will take place Monday 13th February at the clubhouse, 6.30 -7 pm.

Training Times: All teams will be back in training before the end of February. Please check the website and facebook for times.

Torthaí Lotto agus Club 100 . Lotto Uimhreacha- 1-4-11-21. There was no jackpot winner. Five people marched three numbers. AJ McDyer, Keerytown. Sile Ferry, Cúl a Chnoic., Anne T Boyle, Mullachdubh., Lorraine Boyle, Belcruit. Joe Bán, Min a leice.

Buaiteoirí club 100- Eanáir €500- Neil Peter Boyle. €200-Anita McDevitt, Caislean Óir.

€100each. Damien O'Donaill,Rann na Feirste. Neil McBride, Mín Doire na Slua., Micheal Gallagher, Rann na feirste. €50 each- Anne Gillespie Boyle, Mullachdubh., Geraldine Cannon, Loch an Iuir.

This year’s dinner dance will take place this Saturday 11th February in Caisleán Óir Anagaire at 7.30 pm. Tickets are being sold in The Cope Anagaire, Cionn Caslach and Siopa Chroithlí or from Catherine Bonner.

All Ireland Winner, Colm Mc Fadden, who recently retired from the Donegal senior football team, will be our special guest on the night. This will be an extra special occasion as we remember the 1991 Junior Championship and Division 4 winning team.

Imreoidh foireann sinisr CLG Naomh Muire V Naomh Columba as baile ar an 5ú Márta. Casfaidh an fhoireann Sóisear ar Ghaeil Fhánada ar an 5ú Márta.

Well known nutrionists Tom Coleman and his wife Jenny will attend the Naomh Muire Health and Wellbeing day and WAAR launch on Saturday February 25th at 1pm. The workshop on nutrition is for coaches and parents and carries very important information.

FOUR MASTERS

The club dinner dance is on night Saturday 18th Feb. Dom's Pier 1. There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,600 in week 30 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 6th February 2017.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Terence Mc Ginley, Dunkineely and Laurence Mc Carroll, The Glebe. The numbers drawn were 2. 8. 9 and 18. Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Monday 13th Feb. 2017.

Membership for 2017 is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, club treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, Club Registrar (0873140486).

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

The ladies winter fitness boot camp continues on Wednesdays in the bosco from 8 pm - 9pm all players are asked to come along to this to prepare for the season ahead.