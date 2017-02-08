BOWLS: Gortahork Pairs

Gortahork Pairs Final on Friday Night produced some quality bowls and saw Jimmy O’Donnell and Patsy Boyle, Burtonport, winners of the title for this season. Runners-up were Valerie Witherow and Suzanne Finlay, Strabane CC and the semi-finalists were Chuck McTaggart & Conor Connolly, Milford, and Declan Breslin & Eddie McGonigle, Gortahork. Other competitors in the finals were Dean & Michael Kelly, St Eunans, Raphoe, Michael Gallagher & Chris O’Kane, St Eunans, Raphoe, Tommy Macauley & Peter Day, Gortahork and Ownie Ferry & Michael Daish, Burtonport. The club appreciated the support of all those who entered the event and those who assisted in the organisation