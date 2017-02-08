Still wide open for Winter Showjumping League at Deane's after Week 5

We are now over the half way point of the Winter Showjumping League and counting down to the Final and it is still wide open with plenty of riders in contention.

In the Junior Champion Rider competition its a 3 way tie at the moment with Hollie Bradley, Amy Gardner and Rebecca Morrow all on 40 points with Ally McClay just a few points back on 30 points. Amy and Rebecca didn’t have a successful day this week and allowed the others to catch up.

In the Senior Champion Rider competition it is also down to a 3 way tie between Lucy Stewart on Dedo 80 cm class, Martin McGowan on Jacko in the 90cm and Marie Molloy on Ruby in the 1m class all riders are on 40 points to date. Charlie Vial in the 90cm and Martin McGowan in the 1m class are also in contention back on 30 points. So it is all to play for with plenty of points still up for grabs in the league.

In the Starter Stakes Bronagh Carrother was once again clear on Meenarillagh as she got the days proceeding off to a start. Amy Gardner on Little Charlie was also clear

The 50cm class had a total of 4 riders going clear with Ally McClay on Spirit was first to pick up the clear round rosette. Amy Gardner took Uisce around the course and jumped a lovely round. Hollie Bradley on Bertie had to work for her rosette but came home clear. Mona Vial on her new horse Victoria was delighted to get a clear round as this was Victoria’s first outing.

In the 60cm class Tango was in great form once again as both riders Freya Moohan and Hollie Bradley were clear.

In the 70cm class Ally McClay on Dottie picked up the only clear round in the class as they gave a great display of jumping.

The 80cm class saw Lucy Stewart ride a great round to go clear on Dedo and Charlie Vial on Buddy jumped a lovely but quick round picking up a clear round rosette. Cyndi Graham on Dougal were flying around the course but picked up an unlucky 4 faults at the last fence.

In the 90cm class two riders jumped clear Martin McGowan on Jacko and Charlie Vial on Buddy both jumped super rounds.

In the 1m class Martin McGowan on Jacko had a fantastic round to pick up their second rosette for the day and Marie Molloy on Ruby picked up a clear round rosette for a lovely round of jumps.

The Winter League continues next Sunday 12th of February

Clear rounds

Starter stakes

Bronagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarillagh

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Little Charlie

50cms

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Spirit

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Uisce

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Bertie

Mona Vial, Killybegs, Victoria

60cms

Hollie Bradley, Inver ,Tango

Freya Moohan, Frosses, Tango

70cms

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

80cms

Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

90cms

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko

Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy

1m

Marie Molloy, Narin, Ruby

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko