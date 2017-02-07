A weekend to remember for the Magees at National Finals

Donegal badminton players won an amazing four out of five senior titles at the Irish National Senior Badminton championships which were held in Lisburn at the weekend.

Two of the titles were picked up by Chloe Magee which means she’s now the proud holder of a new Irish record having taken her total of national title wins to 23.

Chloe won the Ladies Doubles and the Mixed Doubles titles in Lisburn. She partnered her niece Rachael Darragh in the Ladies Doubles and played with her brother Sam in the Mixed Doubles.

Rachael won her first ever National Women’s Singles title, defeating Sara Boyle in the final.

Josh and Sam Magee won the Men’s Doubles title defeating Nhat Nguyen and Paul Reynolds in the decider.

Josh also reached the Men’s Singles final, but lost out to Nhat Nguyen.