A galaxy of stars for Dungloe and Donegal gathered to celebrate

Dungloe GAA Club held their annual dinner-dance in the Waterfront Hotel for the first time on Sat., 28th Jan. The last time the Club had the dinner-dance in the building was in 2008 in the old Ostan na Rosann. There were two big dinner-dances there before Ostan na Rosann closed in 2009.

The great 3-in-a-row Minor team of '66, '67 and '68 had their reunion dinner-dance there in 2007, followed the following year, in 2008, by the mighty men of '57 - '58, who got together for the second time to relive their great back-to-back SFC successes of those two years. The Seniors had been in Sweeney's Hotel in 1983 also for their silver anniversary reunion.

After all had enjoyed a sumptuous three-course dinner, Marty Boyle, chairman of the club, welcomed everyone to the event. He had a special welcome for the 1966 Co. u-14 champions and the 2016 Sen. Reserve Co. League champions. He also had a special welcome for the guest of honour on the night, 1992 All-Ireland winner and author of “Confessions of a Gaelic Footballer", Donal Reid.

The function room of the Waterfront Hotel was very tastefully decorated for the event, with the red and white Dungloe colours very prevalent.

A huge banner hung over the stage area, which read, "CLG, An Clochan Liath proudly presents The Boys of '66, Co. u-14 champions".

A beautiful photo of the 1966 u-14 Co. champions was projected onto the wall of the ballroom, with everyone enjoying the challenge of trying to identify them all.

Matters got underway with the presentation of medals to the 2016 all-county league Div 1 reserve league winners.

The medals were presented to the players by Robert Wehrley and Conor Comack, joint managers. Captain, Donal Rodgers was first to step up and he was presented with the Cup and his captain's medal. The other players presented with their medals were as follows: Goalie, Ciaran Sharkey, Martin Mc Glynn, Alan Rodgers, Ryan Rodgers, Jason Mc Bride, James McCole, Eoin Duggan, Barry Curran, Shaun Wallace, Steven Doherty, Mark Boyle, Mark Clerkin, Doalty Boyle, Adrian Sweeney, Matthew O'Brien, Paul McGarvey, Martin McGarvey, Ryan Connors, Hugh Martin McCarron, Luke Neely, Caolan Ward, Ryan Greene, Conor Greene and last but not least, Robert Wehrley himself.

Some were unavoidably absent and they will be presented with their medals at a later date: Brendan Glackin, Robert Hanlon, Brian O'Donnell, Darragh McGee, David McCarron, Steven Conaghan, John Ward, Matthew Ward, Benny McGarvey, Damien Hanlon, Chris Greene, Paddy Glackin, Shaun Boyle, David Sweeney, Cory Gallagher, David Ward, Mark Forker, James Boyle, Declan O'Donnell and Daniel O'Donnell, Arranmore Island.

Joint Managers Robert and Conor also presented the following two reserve team awards: Young Reserve Player of the Year - Jason McBride, Gweedore Rd.; and Reserve Player of the Year, Stephen Doherty, Meenacross.

The Ladies' team awards were then presented by Conor Comack, Manager of the team for 2016. Young Ladies' Player of the Year award - Saskia Boyle, daughter of Tony and Kathleen; and Ladies' Player of the Year award - Laura Doherty, sister of Stephen and daughter of Hugh and Ann.

Senior team awards

The Senior team awards were presented by Tony Boyle, manager of the team for 2016. Young Sen. Player of the Year award - Adam Neely; and Sen. Player of the Year award - Noel McBride. Next, recognition award for being part of the Donegal Minor Team of 2016, Ulster Champions and winners of the Ulster Minor league also.Club Minor Manager and Minor Board Chairman for the last two years, Eugene McGarvey, presented their recognition awards to Mark Curran and Ryan Connors.

Club Appreciation Award went to Tony Boyle, senior team manager for the past three years. Tony guided Dungloe back to Div. 1, bringing back great stability to the club and helping to develop and deliver the next generation of senior footballers for the club in the coming years.

The presentation of Tony's award was made by Adrian Alcorn, club sec. Another Club Appreciation Award, this time to Jim Brennan. The award was in recognition of Jim's contribution to Dungloe GAA Club as the club's main referee for a good number of years.

Presentations were then made to club members who got married during the year. The presentations were made by Mairead Boyle, club treasurer. The two brides, sisters-in-law, accepted. Sara O'Donnell, who got married to Stephen McCole, and Niamh Rodgers, who got married to Sara's brother, Denis O' Donnell.

The Club Person of the Year award was presented by Adrian Alcorn, Club Sec. Recipient - Mairead Boyle, club treasurer. Mairead has been doing Trojan work for the club over the past number of years, using her bank experience to good effect and keeping the club in the black.

1966 team honoured

Then came the presentations to the 1966 U-14 Co. Champions. They were presented with medals and a beautiful photo taken at the Dinner-Dance in Sweeney’s Hotel, Christmas 1966. Also presented with same were the members of the team management, Naul McCole, Jimmy Nappy O'Donnell, Charlie Doherty and John Joe Brennan (deceased - RIP).

The presentations were made by Marty Boyle, club chairman, and by the Dinner-Dance Guest of Hon., Donal Reid, who also addressed the gathering prior to the presentations.

Unfortunately some of the team were not able to make it and their awards were accepted by family and relations.

U-14 Co. Champions, 1966 - P.J.O'Donnell (Capt.), father of Dundalk F.C. Captain, Stephen O'Donnell; goalie, John Joe Mc Cole,(deceased - RIP); Pat Molloy, who travelled over from London; John Solan, Noel McCole, Terence Sweeney, Patrick Connor, Manus Bonner, Hugh Forker, Hugh Mc Garvey, Denis Ward, Brendan Boyle, Eddie Mc Gonagle, Francie Forker (deceased - RIP), Michael Murray, John McCarron, Hugh White, John Ward, James Andy Campbell, Gerald Boyle, James Bonner. Charlie Elsie Ward, Paddy Joe Forker (deceased - RIP) and Packie (the Baker) Gallagher; Co U-14 Football Championship Final, 1966- Dungloe - 2-6; Convoy -1-1.Played in Sean Mac Cumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

The final presentation of the night was made by Marty Boyle, club chairman, to Jimmy Nappy O'Donnell, who was inducted into the Dungloe GAA Club Hall of Fame after six decades of dedicated and committed service, an honour bestowed on him by Dungloe GAA Club that was richly and thoroughly deserved.

The Club intended to have a joint Hall of Fame on the night, with the second award going to Patrick Roarty, a tough as teak wing half-back for Dungloe in his time. Unfortunately Patrick was unavoidably absent on the night. At the end of proceedings the hotel was thanked for the delicious meal and all associated with the club were wished all the best for 2017-all the teams, football, hurling and the ladies and all their management teams, Sen. Board, Minor Board, and all the committees. This was the first time for Marty Boyle, chairman of the club, to officiate at the dinner-dance and it was one he will never forget.