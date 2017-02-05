Jennings and Kennedy defend title in style in Galway

A year on from their first ever Galway International Rally win, Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy retained their crown in impressive style in Galway yesterday.

The North West crew, driving a Subaru Impreza WRC, finished with just under a minute to spare over Roy White and James O’Brien in a Ford Fiesta WRC.

Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble, in a Ford Fiesta, were third.

It’s a wonderful start to the year for Jennings and Kennedy who were always in control of the lead.

The Donegal pairing of Damian Tourish and Domhnaill McAlenay appeared to be on their way to victory in the National section.

They led after Day One on Saturday, and going into the final stages, they continued to hold the advantage in their Ford Escort.

However, they lost some time on the penultimate stage on Sunday and ended up in second overall, 31 seconds behind the winners Gary Kiernan and Keith Moriarty

The Donegal/Cork pairing of Kevin Eves/William Lynch were third.

The Donegal crew of Patrick McHugh and Pauric O'Donnell, in a Ford Escort Mk2, were fourth.