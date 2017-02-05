Donegal Ladies make it two from two

Donegal made it two wins from two games in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League with a one point win over Galway in Tuam Stadium.

GALWAY 1-12

DONEGAL 2-10

Geraldine McLaughlin was once again the Donegal saviour as her late injury time point made sure of the three points and the best possible start to the new season.

Donegal led 2-6 to 1-5 at half-time thanks to first quarter goals from McLaughlin, who was the outstanding player on the field, and Niamh Hegarty.

Ailbhe Davoren goaled for Galway, who were much improved in the second half and outscored Donegal by 0-7 to 0-3 to move ahead with time running out.

But Donegal, who defeated Armagh last week, in the first round 4-10 to 0-11, refused to give up and the captain stepped up in the dying seconds for the match winner and full points after two games.

“It is a brilliant three points away from home against a very good Galway side,” said Donegal boss Micheál Naughton.

“We didn’t play as well as we did last week against Armagh, but the girls showed tremendous character after Galway went ahead in the closing minutes.

“And fair play to Geraldine, she produced the magic once again but it was a allround good battling performance.

“We were really on top in the first half and scored two goals and could have at least scored three more. In fairness to Galway, they were on top for most of the second half and outscored us by seven points to four.”

Donegal lost Emer Gallagher to a shoulder injury early in the second half.

Donegal are away to Kerry next, the weekend after next.

DONEGAL: Laura Gallagher; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Kelly Wilson; Theresa McCafferty, Nicole Mc McLaughlin, Kaneisha McKinney; Katy Herron, Karen Guthrie (0-2); Grainne Houston, Niamh Hegarty (1-1), Eilish Ward; Roisin Friel (0-1), Geraldine McLaughlin (1-5), Paula McCrory (0-1). Subs used: Ciara Hegarty, Shannon McGroddy, Kate Keaney, Caroline Gallagher, Lucy O’Flynn.





