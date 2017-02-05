Late fight-back not enough as Donegal lose to Kerry

A scoring spree from the visitors just before half time paved the way for an opening day win for Kerry over Donegal at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday.

Donegal 1-17 Kerry 2-17

Kerry led by six points at the break, 1-11 to 1-05 - their opening goal scored by Paul Geaney.

Indeed Geaney would score a second goal in the second half as Kerry claimed a deserved win.

Before 6,320 spectators, Donegal never looked like winning, but their finish to the game should provide some consolation to manager Rory Gallagher.

Donegal started without All Star full-back Neil McGee with Frank McGlynn coming in as a replacement.

The youthful home side were 0-04 to 0-01 behind after 15 minutes as newcomer Jack Savage struck twice.

Donegal got back in the contest thanks to a great run from Marty O’Reilly, which drew a penalty, which Michael Murphy dispatched on 22 minutes.

The goal put Donegal ahead by 1-02 to 0-04, but Kerry struck back immediately with Paul Geaney finding the net and Donnchadh Walsh adding a point.

In the last ten minutes of the opening half, Kerry scored five unanswered points to one from Michael Murphy to leave it 1-11 to 1-05 at the break.

Donegal had the opening two points of the second half, but Kerry cancelled those with three of their own before Geaney struck for a second goal on 45 minutes to have them 2-14 to 0-08 ahead.

Donegal finished strongly, although never looking like getting on terms, but they hit some great points from Darach O’Connor and Ryan McHugh.

It wasn't the ideal day for Kerry as Shane Enright was forced from the field with a worrying-looking injury after just eight minutes.

Donegal: M A McGinley; P McGrath, C Ward, E Ban Gallagher; P Brennan (0-01), R McHugh (0-01); F McGlynn; J McGee, H McFadden; C Thompson (0-03), M Langan, M O’Reilly (0-01); P McBrearty (0-04,2f), M Murphy (1-03, 1-00 pen, 3f), J Brennan. Subs., Eoin McHugh (0-01) for McGlynn (25); C Gibbons (0-01) for Langan (42); D O’Connor (0-02) for J Brennan (48); E Doherty for McGrath (49); E O’Donnell for O’Reilly (58); S McBrearty for McFadden (60)

Kerry: B Kelly; J Foley, M Griffin, S Enright; P Crowley, K Young, T O’Sullivan (0-01); D Moran (0-01), T Morley; J Lyne (0-01), P Murphy (0-01), D Walsh (0-02); J Savage (0-03,1f), P Geaney (2-04, 0-2f), J O’Donoghue (0-03). Subs., Jack Barry (0-1) for Enright (8); M Geaney for Lyne (49); B J Keane for O’Donoghue (52); Brendan O’Sullivan for Murphy (58); C Geaney for Savage (60); Barry O’Sullivan for Walsh (66)

Referee: M Deegan (Laois)