DONEGAL LEAGUE
Leaders Drumoghill FC are beaten by St. Catherine's
Round up of today's action in the Donegal League
St. Catherine’s handed Drumoghill FC a first league defeat of the season as the title race in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division took another twist today.
The Killybegs outfit won 3-1 at Emerald Park to boost their hopes of survival in the top division.
Glenea United were 2-0 winners away to Kildrum Tigers so they go top of the table.
Lagan Harps are up to second place following a 2-0 win at home to struggling Convoy Arsenal.
Castlefinn Celtic are fourth, three points off the lead, after a 4-2 win at home to Rathmullan Celtic.
Milford United won their local derby with Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2.
In Division One, Cappry Rovers, the leadue leaders, enjoyed a 7-1 victory over Deele Harps while Bonagee United were 3-2 winners over Gweedore United.
Glenree, in much need of a win, recorded a 4-3 victory against Erne Wanderers; Gweedore Celtic beat Donegal Town 2-1 and Keadue Rovers and Raphoe Town shared the points in a 1-1 draw.
Ballybofey, the leaders in the CT Ball Division, were 6-1 winners at home to Whitestrand. However, their nearest challengers, Lifford Celtic, were beaten. They lost 4-1 away to in-form Dunkineely Celtic.
In the other games, Cranford United were 5-0 winners over Copany Rovers, Drumkeen United beat Kerrykeel 4-2 and Letterbarrow beat Curragh Athletic 5-2.
NEXT WEEK'S FIXTURES
Saturday 11th February K.O. 2 p.m. (Unless Stated)
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Fintown Harps AFC v Drumbar F.C.
Dunlewey Celtic v Glencar Celtic
Orchard F.C. v Strand Rovers
Saturday Reserve Division
Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Glenree United Reserves
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves
Keadue Rovers Reserves v St. Catherines Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Donegal Town Reserves
Glenea United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves
Sunday 12th February 2017 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.
Milford United v Convoy Arsenal
Glenea United v St. Catherines
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cappry Rovers v Erne Wanderers
CT Ball Division Two
Whitestrand Rovers v Lifford Celtic
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Dunkineely Celtic
Copany Rovers v Curragh Athletic
Eany Celtic v Ballybofey United
Letterbarrow Celtic v Drumkeen United
