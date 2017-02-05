Leaders Drumoghill FC are beaten by St. Catherine's

St. Catherine’s handed Drumoghill FC a first league defeat of the season as the title race in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division took another twist today.

The Killybegs outfit won 3-1 at Emerald Park to boost their hopes of survival in the top division.

Glenea United were 2-0 winners away to Kildrum Tigers so they go top of the table.

Lagan Harps are up to second place following a 2-0 win at home to struggling Convoy Arsenal.

Castlefinn Celtic are fourth, three points off the lead, after a 4-2 win at home to Rathmullan Celtic.

Milford United won their local derby with Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2.

In Division One, Cappry Rovers, the leadue leaders, enjoyed a 7-1 victory over Deele Harps while Bonagee United were 3-2 winners over Gweedore United.

Glenree, in much need of a win, recorded a 4-3 victory against Erne Wanderers; Gweedore Celtic beat Donegal Town 2-1 and Keadue Rovers and Raphoe Town shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Ballybofey, the leaders in the CT Ball Division, were 6-1 winners at home to Whitestrand. However, their nearest challengers, Lifford Celtic, were beaten. They lost 4-1 away to in-form Dunkineely Celtic.

In the other games, Cranford United were 5-0 winners over Copany Rovers, Drumkeen United beat Kerrykeel 4-2 and Letterbarrow beat Curragh Athletic 5-2.

NEXT WEEK'S FIXTURES

Saturday 11th February K.O. 2 p.m. (Unless Stated)



Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Fintown Harps AFC v Drumbar F.C.

Dunlewey Celtic v Glencar Celtic

Orchard F.C. v Strand Rovers



Saturday Reserve Division

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Glenree United Reserves

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves

Keadue Rovers Reserves v St. Catherines Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Donegal Town Reserves

Glenea United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Sunday 12th February 2017 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.

Milford United v Convoy Arsenal

Glenea United v St. Catherines

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Cappry Rovers v Erne Wanderers



CT Ball Division Two

Whitestrand Rovers v Lifford Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Dunkineely Celtic

Copany Rovers v Curragh Athletic

Eany Celtic v Ballybofey United

Letterbarrow Celtic v Drumkeen United





