From the stage to the track - Loreto girls show their fantastic talents!

A group of first year pupils from Loreto Letterkenny have brought their fabulous talents from the stage - to the athletics track - and back to the stage again!

The girls were part of the school’s first year Sportshall Athletics team which won gold medals at the national indoor finals in Athlone on Thursday.

Several members of the team also took part of the school’s Variety Concert which was held at the school on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The team left Letterkenny early on Thursday morning and returned from Athlone with their gold medals, literally minutes before they went back on stage for their performance on Thursday night.

It was certainly a week to remember for the talented group.

And they weren’t the only winners from Donegal in Athlone on Thursday,

There were also gold medals for the PCC Falcarragh boys Junior Cert team; Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair’s girls Junior Cert team and Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 1st year boys team.

The Loreto Letterkenny group were up at the crack of dawn and had to face a 4-hour bus journey all the way to Athlone on Thursday. However, this didn’t stop them pulling out all the stops to take the title; All Ireland Champions.

The Team of 15 girls once again showed their talent and determination as they fought for every place. Precious Aduka and Michaela Galvin ran a flying race in the 2 lap. Alanna Lunney and Sophie O’Hara proved their determination and grit in the 4 Lap. Teigan Smith’s strong performance in the 6-lap helped the team sail to the top.

Taking control of the field events were Michaela and Alanna who jumped their way to the top 3 in the standing long jump, Zoe McFadden and Luigin skipped and hopped to the top in the triple jump, Michaela and Luigin also performed well in the speed bounce. A great performance to be mentioned is Sinead Hosain and Precious who took 1st and 2nd in the vertical jump. Precious also took home 1st in the shot put with Zoe also showing her strength.

The Loreto girls dominated the 4 x 2 lap relay sailing to victory. This relay consisted of Precious, Alanna, Luigin and Sinead.

In the 4 x 1 Lap hurdle relay Michaela, Precious, Zoe and Sophie soared to yet another victory.

And to end the day on a high Michaela and Zoe showed their true athleticism in taking 2nd place in the paraluff just getting nipped on the line.

The team would not be complete without Megan McDaid, Aine McLaughlin, Ola Rzymska, Jasmin Gallagher, Clodagh Friel, Nula Bose and Kamara Ezenwe who also trained hard and supported their team mates on the day.

The girls would like to thank their coach Ms. Ferguson and the TY Students (Zara, Laura, Cliodhna, Katherine, Molly and Victoria) for all the lunch time practices which helped them to achieve this All Ireland title.