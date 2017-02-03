Donegal goalkeeper included in Republic of Ireland U-19 squad

Finn Harps goalkeeper Lee McCarron has been named in the Republic of Ireland U-19 squad which will play in an invitational tournament in La Manga next week.

It's great news for the young Inishowen keeper who turned 19 last month.

McCarron made his debut for Finn Harps in the last game of the 2015 season, coming off the bench for the last ten minutes of the 4-1 loss to Wexford Youths in October 2015.

He left Harps at the end of the season and re-joined Cockhill Celtic in January 2016. However, he was soon back in Harps colours as he re-joined the club in February 2016, although he didn't make a league appearance that season.

The manager of the Republic of Ireland U-19 side is former Finn Harps favourite, Tom Mohan.

The Irish will face Norway, Portugal and Slovakia in three games which will provide useful preparation for the UEFA U19 Championships Elite Qualifying Round in March.

Mohan's side travel to Belgium for the Elite Phase next month to meet the hosts, Italy and Sweden with only one spot available for the finals in Georgia this summer.

"This is another good opportunity for us to get the players together and help our preparations for the UEFA Elite Phase in March," said Mohan.

"A couple of players were unavailable due to club commitments but we've brought in some players who've done well recently and it's a chance to stake their claim for involvement in the Elite Phase.

"We held a home-based assessment game against the ETB squad prior to Christmas and some of those players have earned their place in this squad. We have watched them in pre-season games and it will be good to bring them in with the other players.

"The games we'll play will all be good tests and the tournament format will also be very beneficial ahead of what's a testing Elite Phase. This is a good group of players and we're looking forward to working with them in Spain."

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 SQUAD:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Lee McCarron (Finn Harps)

Corey O'Keefe (Birmingham City)

Canice Carroll (Oxford Utd)

Conor Masterson (Liverpool)

Conor Kane (Drogheda Utd)

Barry Cotter (Limerick)

Darragh Leahy (Coventry City)

Tyreke Wilson (Manchester City)

JJ Lunney (St Patrick's Athletic)

Jayson Molumby (Brighton)

Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers)

Dan McKenna (Wolves)

Conor Levingston (Wolves)

Steven Kinsella (Dundalk)

Anthony Scully (West Ham)

Zach Elbouzedi (WBA)

Dan Mandroiu (Brighton)

Michael O'Connor (Shamrock Rovers)

Ronan Hale (Birmingham City)

Josh Barrett (Reading )

FIXTURES

La Manga Invitational Tournament

Friday, February 10

Republic of Ireland v Norway, La Manga Club, Murcia (12.00pm Irish)

Sunday, February 12

Republic of Ireland v Portugal, La Manga Club, Murcia (12.00pm Irish)

Tuesday, February 14

Republic of Ireland v Slovakia, La Manga Club, Murcia (12.00pm Irish)