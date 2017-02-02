Tickets now on sale for 'An Evening with Roy Keane'

Tickets went on sale on Thursday morning for an event that’s sure to be of huge interest to sports fans across the county.

‘An Evening with Roy Keane’ is a charity event being organised to raise funds for the Ronan Sweeney Rehabilitation Fund.

It takes place on Friday night, February 24th and the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder will be on stage with broadcaster Claire McCollumn.

Fans will have a chance to listen to the views of the Ireland assistant manager on a range of topics in a Question and Answer session.

Tickets are priced at only €20 and are sure to be snapped up fast.

You can get your tickets from Brian McCormick Sports, Letterkenny, Clarke's Newsagents, Lower Main Street Letterkenny and the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.