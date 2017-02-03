Donegal Ladies ready for anything Galway can throw at us- Katy Herron

Donegal fresh from their opening round win over Armagh in Convoy are on the road this Sunday when they face Galway in Galway, venue to be decided. (2 pm).

The game is a second round tie in the Lidl Ladies League but is also a rematch of last summer’s All-Ireland Qualifier in Longford.

Donegal pulled off a sensational one point victory over the Connacht ladies thanks to a stunning late free from player of the match Yvonne McMonagle.

McMonagle scored 1-8 of Donegal’s 3-15 in that game. Galway, the Connacht champions, posted 4-11.

McMonagle will not feature in Sunday’s tie much to the relief of the Galway players and mentors. She is currently living and working in Australia, but is due to return to Ireland and the squad at the end of the month.

She may be absent from the lineout but her club colleague, Katy Herron, who also turned in a big performance in midfield in that game and played a lead role in her team’s shock win, will be playing.

The former captain is back on board again for her eighth season and was back in midfield and instrumental in Donegal’s big and hugely impressive 11 point win over Armagh.

“I think we surprised ourselves how well we played against Armagh, because we had only played one challenge game and we were unsure of where we were at,” said Herron.

“We have been back training since November and Damian (Devenney) and Adam (Speer) worked us very hard.

“The feeling last year was that fitness let us down late in games and that was the encouraging thing about last Sunday’s game, that we finished strong.”

That is encouraging to Katy Herron and the rest of the Donegal ladies as they prepare for their trip to the West and clash with Galway.

“Galway are an experienced Division One side and will be very fit but we are happy that we will match them for fitness and that is another positive that came out of last weekend’s game.”

Katy, who first played senior for Donegal back in 2010, feels that Galway will be going all out to avenge last summer’s championship defeat.

“I’m sure that has been hurting them all winter because they went into that game as the favourites but we turned them over.

“I know we are without Yvonne this time around but the young girls that have come into the squad have done well and have been really pushing the more senior girls in training.

“We have a big squad and there is massive competition for places and with the fitness levels we are ready for anything Galway will throw at us.”