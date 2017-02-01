Donegal GAA Club Call

IORRAS

The annual annual presentation dinner is taking place in the Strand Hotel this Saturday night February 4th, Tickets now on sale at €20. Please contact Club Treasurer Karen Kerr, John Friel and players for tickets.

Club Iorras winner for January were; €50-Sally and Andy Campbell, Dunaff; €30-Neil O'Donnell, Crossconnell; €20-Frank and Ann Marie Fogarty, Tornabratley.

Anyone wishing to join please contact treasurer Karen Kerr/O'Donnell for more information.

Club membership is now due for 2017:

The Match ‘n’ Winnumbers drawn last Thursday were 9, 12, 17 and 23.The jackpot was not won.The €15 winners were Patrick Harkin, Annaugh; McDermott Family, Roxtown; Eddie Gill, 3 Colmcille Village, Cleagh.

Marie McDaid, Mindoran; Toby Wottonn, England. The jackpot next week is €2,660.

Tickets are now on sale for several excellent prizes including A new Opel Corsa Car, Travel vouchers, GAA All Ireland packages. Tickets are €10.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers from last weeks were

5-7-2-1-3-4-8-6. Dylan McGlynn matched 3 numbers and won €60. The jackpot this week is €5200.

Congratulations to Luke McGlynn who won the Sports Star award for best primary school boy for 2016. Also Scoil an Choimin got an award for best small school and well done to Odhran and Caoimhe McGlynn who were also nominated for awards.

Club membership is now due for 2017.

Best of luck to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal senior team who take on Kerry in the first round of the National League next Sunday the 5th of February.

Well done to Grainne Houston, Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie who all played for the Donegal seniors who beat Armagh in the first round of the national league in Convoy on Sunday.

Any club member or manager wanting to put information into the Club notes can do so by sending it to seamusward61@gmail.com or texting 0872052481

MOVILLE

The club’s annual registration day this Saturday 4th of February from 10am to 11:30am.Membership for the year is now overdue.

Under regulations and to protect everyone anyone who helps out within the club in anyway and would like to attend a child protection course can you please contact David Lee on 0861921046.

Congratulations to our club members involved in the Donegal senior ladies panel who got their league campaign off to the perfect start last Sunday with victory over Armagh.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The Villa Rose Hotel set the scene for the 2016 Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Presentation night on Saturday night.

Presentations were made to Donegal Gaelic Masters team members Shaun Boyce, Emmet Mc Cormack, Kevin Gallagher and Christopher Doherty.

The Under-21 Hurling All-Ireland C champions Del Laverty, Conor Griffin, Aaron McAuley and Sean Curran.

The awards winners were; minor football award Carl Dunnion; handball award Avril McNamee; young lady footballer of the year Eleanor McDaid; lady footballer of the year Cathy De Ward; young third team footballer of the year- Shane Thompson; third team footballer of the year Niall McCloskey; young reserve footballer of the year Douglas McDaid; reserve footballer of the year Michael Lynch; young hurler of the year: Aaron McAuley; senior hurler of the year Lee Henderson;

young footballer of the year Ronan Mc Menamin; senior footballer of the year Aaron Kelly; club person of the year Christopher Doherty.

Congratulations to Lee Henderson and Avril McNamee who picked up awards at the Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel. Lee picked up the hurling award and Avril Mc Namee the handball award.

Club membership forms for juvenile, adult and family are available from all club coaches/managers and to download from our website (www.seanmaccumhaill.com).

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 8 and 17. There were three match three winners who won €50 each. They were Stanley Raitt, Pauline McDaid, Knock, Dermot 0’Neill and Eamon Mc Groarty. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The Ruislip Development Committee are offering people the opportunity to have your name on a plaque on a seat in the new stand development. Each Plaque costs £125 and will remain in place full time.

Members are encouraged to please contact Stephen McLoughlin (07788723922) if interested.

The Club will be hosting a social and presentation night on Saturday 11th March 2017 in the Gallery in Hendon. Further details to follow but please keep this free for what promises to be a good night.

Thank you to all who attended the St Brigid’s Cross Making family night at the clubhouse on Friday night. It was a great night and £505 was made for the Across Charity c/o of John and Tina McGinley who supplied Donegal Rushes for the event. Thanks to chef Alan for a delicious Irish Stew and to Mary Reilly for her fabulous Irish Soda Bread.

Also a big thanks to the TCG Bar Staff Tom and Eoin, to Eileen McHugh, Martha Doherty and Rita Barber for their help, to Fr John Egan for blessing the rushes and to Collette Keaveney and the London Irish School of Music who provided the traditional music.

MALIN

The underage presentations for the 2016 year took place last Sunday in the clubhouse. The awards were presented by our special guests Donegal senior players Ryan McHugh and Aoife McColgan.

The under 14 boys player of the year was won by Adam McGonagle with the under 14 most improved player going to Brian Houten.

The under 13 boys player of the year was jointly won by John McLaughlin (Frazer) and Darragh McGeogeghan with the under 13 most improved player jointly going to Daniel McLaughlin and Sean McGrenaghan.

The under 12A boys player of the year was won by Adam Duffy with the under 12A most improved player going to Oran McGeogeghan.

The under 12 Development boys player of the year was won by Ryan McGeogeghan with the under 12 Development most improved player going to Kyle McDaid.

The under 11A boys player of the year was won by Taylor Bonner with the under 11A most improved player going to Owen Doherty.

The under 11 boys Development player of the year was won by Ewan McFeeley with the under 11 development most improved player going to Niall Hegarty.

The under 14 girls player of the year was won by Ailbhe McLaughlin with the under 14 most improved player going to Aine McColgan.

The under 12 girls player of the year was won by Caoimhe McCallion with the under 12 most improved player going to Clodagh Farren.

The under 10 girls player of the year was won by Erin McLaughlin with the under 10 most improved player going to Sophie McLaughlin.

The under 8 girls player of the year was jointly won by Maeve Doherty and Fianna McCool with the under 8 most improved player going to Tess Bonner.

The players from Malin that represented Colaiste Inis Eoghan were given recognition with a plaque on the night.

The Mary Houten Memorial Tournament winners and runners up received the Shield and respective medals, presented by the Houten family.

There will be a coaching workshop on tackling in the Malin GAA clubhouse on the 30th January @ 7pm. The workshop will be ran by Gary Mallon.

Contact Danny Lafferty for more information on 0868988180.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The nos were 10-17-22-25 and two people shared the €100 match thre prize. Next weeks jackpot is €1850. Next week’s bingo snowball is €1180.

The club are now selling the national draw tickets.

The club extends sympathy to Fr Chilly on the death of his uncle Dinny Bradley, to club President Aidan Mc Crossan and the rest of the Mc Crossan family on the death of their sister Margaret McCrossan.

Sympathies also to Mary Doherty, Hillhead on the death of her brother William Doherty and to the Mc McMenamin family on the death of their mother Maureen McMenamin Sessiagh Park. May the rest in peace.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

The lotto counties drawn last week were AH, DB, WD, and KK. Twelve people matched 2 and the five winners of €20 were Movita McLean, Eileen Harkin (Convoy) Jason McDaid, Shay Deasley (Drumkeen), Margaret McDevitt (Dvo Raphoe). The jackpot next week €5950.

National draw tickets are still on sale. All tickets sold or unsold must be returned to committee by this Saturday.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The time to order your Club + Cards is getting short. Closing date to order these tickets is the 5th of February at 10pm

The closing date to order the Club Pass Season ticket is 17th of March. Please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995 to place your order.

The minor board meeting due to take place on Friday the 3rd is now postponed.

There is a Level One coaching course in Ardara that will run for two weekends. The first weekend is Friday 17th February 7pm to 10pm and Saturday 18th. The second weekend is Friday 24th and Saturday 25th. For more information contact Paddy Hegarty or David Gillespie.

We are holding a child protection course in the coming weeks, for anybody looking to get involved in the club this year. Anyone that would like to do this course please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995

The deadline for club membership is the 17th of March this year,

Club membership open day this Saturday the 4th of February in Carrick Old School from 3:30pm to 5:3pm and in our Clubhouse from 6pm to 8pm

Anyone interested in doing a stewards training course for County games,

There is a training Course being held in Ballybofey on 24th and 25th of February please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995.

The lotto numbers drawn on 24th January for jackpot of €8,800 were 1, 8, 11, 15. There were five winners and they were €50 - Elaine Hardy, Beefan; €30 - Laura Cunnea, Doonalt; €20- Catherine and Anne Cunningham, Malinmore; €20 - Rosemary Byrne, Creerveen; €20 - Enda M Ginley Meenacharvey.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last Thursday were 8,3,1,5,2,7,6,4. The winning sequence was 8,3,1 won by Majella McGlinchey, Gorticar who won €50.Next weeks jackpot is €2300

Membership is now due for all club members. The senior registration night will take place in the clubhouse on Friday the 17th of February between 7pm and 8pm.

The first draws of the 100 club will take place on the 9th of February. All entries need to be submitted to Eamon Kelly ASAP.

The club are looking for a reserve manager for the coming season. Can anyone who is interested please contact club secretary Kathy Kelly.

There is a meeting for all senior and reserve footballers who are interested in playing football for the coming season in the clubhouse this Friday the 3rd of February at 8pm.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

An pota óir Lotto de €1400 bhuaigh Paddy Gillespie le Lettercaugh. B'iad na huimhreacha a bhuaigh 9, 18, 21 agus 24. Comhghairdeas! Beidh €1000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Celia Boden - Burtonport, Eileen Sharon - Lettermacaward, Eddie Glackin - Griall, Eamon & Mairead Kelly - Acres agus Megan Ward - Dungloe.

The club held the annual dinner dance on Saturday evening in the Waterfront Hotel Dungloe. Thanks also to the Cope our main sponsors for providing decorations and to all members who attended and made the night a thoroughly enjoyable occasion. A special word of thanks to Donal Reid made the presentation to the U14 co champions of 1966, who were honoured on the night.

The senior reserves were presented with their Division One League medals.

Senior footballer of the the year was awarded to Noel McBride.

Young senior footballer of the year: Adam Neely. Reserve footballer of the year: Stephen Doherty. Young reserve player of the year: Jason McBride. Senior lady footballer of the year: Rachel Doherty.Young senior lady footballer of the year: Saskia Boyle. Club person of the year: Mairead Boyle.Hall of Fame: Jimmy 'Nappy' O'Donnell. Club appreciation awards were presented to Jimmy Brennan and Tony Boyle.

Parents of children that are interested in going to Donegal versus Dublin game, in Ballybofey on Sunday the 26th of February must have all money paid before the 17th of February. Contact numbers as follows for more information or booking: Mark Clerkin - 0868410097, Charlie Ferry - 0868375810, Maura O'Donnell - 0872983611, Danny Kerr - 00447736065573 and Paul McGee - 086816852.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1,2 ,9,11,17. The €50 winners were Ann Gallagher, Askill; John Doogan Creevy, Ballyshannon; John Timoney, Knockletragh Glenties. Next weeks Jackpot is €5000.

The club will host a child protection course on February 15th.It is necessary for all persons working with minors in the club to complete this course. For further details contact club secretary Gerry Breslin

Good luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad who begin their National League campaign in Letterkenny on Sunday next.

Congratulations to underage player Ethan Daly who won a coveted Donegal Sports Star Award on Friday night last in Letterkenny.

Tickets are on sale now for the National Club Draw priced €10.

Registration for underage players can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov .Adult membership is also now due and this can be paid to new senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

NA ROSSA

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. Numbers drawn were 1,4,11 and 19. There was no jackpot winner. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 each. They were Sophia Devenney, Derrylaconnell and Fay Moore, Loughfad. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €3050.

The final club 50 draw of the season also took place in the hall. Well done to winners Donal Brennan (€300), Martin Caulfield (€100) and Nicholas Gallagher (€50).

February will see the start of a new club 50 season and again we ask you for your continued support. If you would like to join this year’s club 50 contacting Pat, Felix or any committee member. Fees this year are the same as last year.

Club membership is now due and can be paid to any committee member.

AODH RUADH

Congratulations to James O'Donnell who was ratified as senior manager.

Congratulations also to Aidan Murray and Anthony Coughlan who were also ratified as reserve managers.

Preparations are now well under way for the Aodh Ruadh Ladies eagerly anticipated Boston Tea Party. The big night is on Friday 10th February in Coláiste Cholmcille. Contact Barry Ward, Siobhan McGarrigle, Mairead Caldwell or Orla McGlynn. This is a fundraiser for the under 14 team's trip to Féile later this year. Congratulations to Kevin Kenny who was ratified as senior hurling trainer at last week's executive committee meeting.

Underage hurling resumes on Sunday 5th March at 12 noon.

Aodh Ruadh juvenile hurling committee are running a Last Man Standing Competition based on Division One and Division Two of the National Football League. The winner gets €200 and entries are €10.

Hard luck to Aodh Ruadh quiz team of Paddy Kelly, Sylvester Maguire and Eamon Maguire who lost out to Grange in the Ocean FM Sports quiz.

Those with ticket GAA National Draw tickets to return are asked to get them to either Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson as soon as possible.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to Martina McGee, Bundoran; Vivienne McCabe, Cluain Barron; Mary Butler, Erne Dale Heights; Patricia Heraty, Finner; and Liam McGowan, Clyhore. Next draw is in the Lantern Bar with a jackpot of €1,400 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

KILLYBEGS

There will be a meeting for parents of U14 boys at 7pm on Friday 10th followed by a minor board meeting at 8pm in the club rooms, Fintra.

The club's registration evening takes place on Sunday 5th February from 5-7pm in the Tara Hotel.

Membership is also available online at www.locallotto.ie and search 'Killybegs GAA. Contact Susan if you have any queries, 0863935968.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 8,17,26,27. There was no winner, next week's jackpot is €8,650. We had one match 3 winner, Tony Collins who won €60.

We have lost a total of 115 lbs so far in Operation Transformation.

ST MICHAEL’S

Congratulations to Michael Kelly who has been appointed as the senior team manager.

The annual dinner dance will be held in The Shandon Hotel on Saturday 18th February. Tickets priced €25 are on sale from club members.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,7,10,11,17,18. The match 5 winners Brid McGee, Ballyconnell Falcarragh, Bernice Alcorn Hornhead, Thomas Cullen Termon, Thomas Gallagher, Murroe Dunfanaghy and Edward Brennan, Massinass Creeslough who bought his ticket online. This weeks Jackpot be €2850.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week are 4, 5, 9, 14, 19, bonus 6. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Ann Marie Poole, Glassagh and the €50 winner was Margaret Martin, Rossnakill. Next weeks jackpot is €1,550.

The Bord na nÓg agm takes place on Thursday the 9th of February at 7.30pm in Rosnakill Hall.

Bhí Cruinniú Chinn Bliana de Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ar siúl sna Gleannta tráthnóna agus rinneadh an tarraingt don chomórtas i 2017.

John 'Phaidi' McConigley has been appointed the ladies team senior manager.

The underage presentation night will take place on Saturday 4th of February at 8pm in Rossnakill Hall.

A community coaching programme is scheduled to take place two evenings (possibly 6.30-9.30pm, days TBC) per week in Letterkenny.

NAOMH BRID

The club held their annual dinner dance in the Sand House Hotel on Saturday night. A large attendance enjoyed a great night, a lovely dinner and danced the night away. The following awards were presented: senior player of the year - Ross Gallagher - reserve player of the year - Pauric Gormley; U21 player of the year - Gearoid Gallagher; supporter of the year - Michael J Walls; club person of the year -Sean Gormley.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,550. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 8, 13, and 15. The €25 winners were Michael Doherty, Donal Mc Daid, Thomas Dalton, and Stephen Walls. The next draw takes place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey on 6th February.

Bord na nOg registration evening is taking place on Friday the 10th of February at the clubhouse from 7.00pm to 8.00 pm. Club membership is now due for 2017.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 2-11-18-24 and the €50 winners were Majella Boyle, Narin Road and Peter Hanlon, Letir. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Anybody wishing to receive Naomh Conaill club text messages could they please text your name and number to 0892007785.

2017 Season ticket and club cards are now on sale with the closing date is Sunday 5th February. Email Caroline with order at secretary.glenties.donegal@gaa.ie

Naomh Conaill membership is staying the same price as last year. There will be a registration evening this Thursday in the comprehensive school gym U12s 6-7pm and U10s 7-8pm.

Donegal GAA annual club passes for 2017 are also on sale with the closing date for orders from clubs will be March 17th.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

There will be a referees' beginners course starting on Wednesday, 1st March in our clubroom. We are appealing to any club member who may be interested in participating in the above course to contact Jim Mc Glynn on 086 2271435.

The camogie presentation evening took place last Friday in the clubroom. Highlights included Come Hurl with Me blitz for girls and parents, U12s in Croke Park and lots of fun and laughs. Club PRO and club person of the year, Mark McFadden presented awards to the girls.

Congratulations to award winners on the night. U18 player of the year - Emer McHugh, U14 player of the year - Katie McCarthy, U12 appreciation - Tori Ellis and Ava Tully, Outstanding commitment award 2016 - Eimear ui Bhaoghaill.

The Club will be holding a SafeTALK workshop on Monday evening 20th February in the clubroom. Contact the Club Health & Wellbeing Officer Oisin Cannon on 086 732 5955 to book your place.

The annual underage football presentation also took place at the weekend with a large gathering of children and parents at the clubroom.

County star Neil Gallagher was on hand to make the presentations.

Club passes are available to purchase now through the club. The cost of the pass is €149 and can be purchased by contacting 086 2271435.

ST NAUL’S

A good crowd had a very enjoyable evening at the St Naul’s annual presentation dinner dance in the Millpark Hotel on Saturday last.

The award winners were; ladies player of the year Michaela Breslin; players’ player of the year Michaela Breslin (voted by the players); young player of the year Niamh Boyle.

The ladies board made a special presentation to Patsy Breslin, Selacis, in recognition of his work and dedication to the ladies club; senior player of the year Barry Rose; reserve team player of the year Liam McGroarty; young player of the year Gavin Mulreany; club person of the year Ann Marie Sheerin; supporter of the year Seamus Sheerin.

A special appreciation award was made to Mark Dorrian to recognise his dedication over recent years as the club's referee.

Club membership is now due. A registration evening will be held in Frosses Hall on Wednesday February 8th, 8-9 pm.

There will be a very interesting gathering in St Naul’s clubrooms to discuss a number of topics relating to Health and Wellbeing on Friday evening February 17th at 7.30.

The club's Big Boxing Night, takes place in the Abbey Hotel on Friday March 25th so mark it in the diary.

Naomh Muire

All teams will be back to training soon. For more information, please see our facebook page and our website.

Please find below dates and times for 2017 Registrations. Saturday Feb 4th 11 - 12

SafeTALK: Monday 13th February 2017. 7:00pm. Venue: CLG Naomh Muire. Facilitator: Bill Vaughan (Livingworks, HSE)

Ticéid le fáil anois! This year’s dinner dance will take place on Saturday 11th February in Caisleán Óir Anagaire at 7.30

Lotto: 25/01/2017. Jackpot €4100. No jackpot winner. 3 people matched 3 numbers Jimmy Sharkey Calhame. Catherine Kelly,An Clochan Liath. Leanne Sharkey, Calhame.Next weeks Jackpot €4160.

Save the date: The WAAR launch & Health and Wellbeing day will take place on Saturday 25th February in the Health & Wellbeing room CLG Naomh Muire, Mullaghdearg, to announce details of the "Bigger & Better" 2017 Wild Atlantic Adventure Race.

An Tearmainn

Many congratulations to our senior player Geraldine McLaughlin who has been selected as Captain of the Donegal Ladies for 2017.

Our annual presentation for our adult teams will take place on Saturday 11th February 2017 at 9pm in the Lagoon.

The February monthly meeting will be held 7-8.30 pm on Thursday 9th February at the Clubhouse.

Registration for players and non-playing club members, together with renewal of annual lotto, will take place on Saturday 25th February from 4-6pm in An Craoibhín.

Last week's lotto draw took place in The Glenveagh Inn. Match 3 winner was Paddy Harkin, (c/o Bingo), and open draw winners were Kevin McElwaine and Eileen McVeigh (c/o Bingo). This week's lotto draw takes place in Wilkin's Church Hill. This week's jackpot is €1,150, and remember, if you're not in, you can't win!

Four Masters

Senior Four Masters Dinner dance /presentation night Saturday 18th Feb. Dom's Pier 1.

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,500 in week 29 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 30th January 2017. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Damien Gannon Dublin and Ian &Una Mc Kenna Gortioskey . The numbers drawn were 2. 4. 8 and 13. Congratulation to all winrners. The next draw takes place on Monday 6th Feb. 2017.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, Club Treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, Club Registrar (0873140486).

Ladies: The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

The ladies winter fitness boot camp continues on Wednesdays in the Bosco from 8 pm - 9pm all players are asked to come along to this to prepare for the season ahead.

Hurling/Camogie: U8s/U10s start back in the Bosco on Friday evening 6.30-7.30pm. A good chance for any child who hasn't played before to come and have a go. Helmets and hurls provided, wear runners, bring water, €2/session.

Camogie: U14s/U16s/U18s - training starts back on Friday evening 6.30-8pm on the all weather pitch.