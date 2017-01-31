New signings get the goals as Harps beat Inishowen

Two of Finn Harps’ new arrivals got the goals as Ollie Horgan’s side came from behind to beat the Inishowen League in Tuesday night’s friendly at Maginn Park in Buncrana.



Inishowen League . . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 2

Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey were the Harps goalscorers on a night when the Donegal club finally saw some pre-season action following the postponement of last Saturday’s friendly in Athlone.

Killian Cantwell played the whole came in defence and Caolan McAleer featured in midfield for Harps while the club’s new goalkeeper, Harry Doherty, played the second half.

Horgan’s side also featured a few players who are on trial at the club with Thomas Amegnaglo playing in midfield and Aizi Nahanod and former Insititute player, Jamie Dunne, both featuring in the second half.

All the goals came in the first half. The home side, who are preparing for an Oscar Traynor Cup quarter-final, started well and were in front on 18 minutes when Mattie Henry produced a brilliant finish to beat Ciaran Gallagher.

Harps were level on the half hour following a foul in the area on O’Connor by Matthew Byrne. O’Connor took the resulting penalty and fired into the bottom corner.

On 37 minutes, his strike partner, Danny Morrissey, showed great awareness to pounce on Shane Canning’s back-pass and steer the ball under the outrushing Darragh McLaughlin and into the net.

Both teams made several changes in the second half and it was Harps who created the majority of the chances with McAleer and substitute Nahanod both missing good opportunities.

Inishowen League: Darragh McLaughlin, Michael Byrne, Matthew Byrne, DJ Canavan, John G McLaughlin, Shane Canning, Aiden Friel, Matthew Henry, Brendan McLaughlin, Michael Barr, Nigel McMonagle. Subs: Gavin Doherty for Henry (52), Kevin McLaughlin for D McLaughlin (52), William McLaughlin for Michael Byrne (69), Ryan Doherty for Canavan (69), Jamie McCormick for Friel (69).

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Tommy McMonagle, Michael Funston, Thomas Amegnaglo, Danny Morrissey, Ciaran O’Connor, Caolan McAleer.

Subs: Harry Doherty for Gallagher (45), Damien McNulty for Mailey (45), Dylan McCroary for Morrissey (45), Aizi Nahanod for O’Connor (45), Gareth Doherty for Funston (66), Simon McGlynn for Amegnaglo (66), Jamie Dunne for Coll (78).

Referee: Terence Moyne.