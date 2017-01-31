Important meeting of Donegal Co. Minor GAA

The Donegal Minor sub committee are holding an underage fixtures forum this Thursday, 2nd February at 8pm in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey.

The main item down for discussion at this meeting is at what age group do we play Minor League in Donegal this season, either U-17 or U-18.

All clubs are asked to have two delegates present at the meeting, voting shall be one delegate per club.

It's imperative that all clubs are in attendance.

NEW BOARD

The Donegal County Minor board is a new board formed this year with the intention of working with the 3 regional boards in continuing the good work done so far in raising the profile of all our under age competitions football and hurling within the county.

A twitter page has been opened and here you will be able to follow results, fixtures and news bulletins, etc., from all over the county. Follow us at @DonegalB.

More details will be posted here in the coming weeks.