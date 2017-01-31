Letterkenny man hits the jackpot . . . again!

A wander into Blake's Bar for a Monday night Lucozade certainly paid dividends for Stephen 'Dotsy' Doherty.

Within an hour of filling out a lotto envelope in the St. Eunan's GAA club's weekly lotto draw, he'd won the lotto jackpot of €1,450.

And it's not the first time he's enjoyed that winning feeling.

He's won the St. Eunan's jackpot before - when his winning numbers earned him a cool €5,000.

He also won €3,333 on a National Lottery scratchcard a few years ago.

His name also came out of the hat in the Keadue Rovers FC Euro 2012 draw when he won an all expenses paid trip for two to the Euro finals in Poland and Ukraine. He travelled to the finals with his good friend, the late Tadhg Culbert.

This latest win was another nice surprise for the Letterkenny Rovers man who works with An Post in Letterkenny.

"I normally buy my St. Eunan's lotto off Adrian Shiels on a Friday night," he revealed.

"But I was at the Donegal Sports Star Awards on Friday night so I didn't get my usual lotto.

"I was in Blake's Bar on Monday night and did my lotto before they did the draw. I couldn't believe it when my numbers came out."