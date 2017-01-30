Donegal side, Mulroy College, Milford again on verge of national glory

Mulroy College, Milford and St. Peter’s Community School from Passage West in Cork lock horns for the third year on the bounce in Wednesday’s Senior B Girls National Cup final.

Unfortunately for Mulroy, their record against their Cork opponents hasn’t been good - they lost out in both the 2015 and ‘16 deciders.

But as team manager, Maria Ryan Carr points out, Wednesday’s final offers her team the perfect chance to bring an end to that run of defeats.

“We haven’t enjoyed the best record against them, and we definitely owe them one at this stage,” she said.

“But we’re looking forward to it. It’s fantastic to get to another final and the girls are all well prepared and ready to go.”

Wednesday’s final will be played at the home of Home Farm FC at 1pm.

Mulroy College won this competition back in 2014 with a team that included both Caoimhe Walsh and Zoe Green. The talented duo, both capped at international level, are vital members of the current side and along with players like Catherine Grier, Kellyann Buchanan and Eimear Sweeney, will have a big part to play in Wednesday’s final.

Maria Ryan Carr and her assistant manager, Natalie McFadden, would like to acknowledge the support they and the team have received from everyone at Mulroy College.

Mulroy College, Milford squad: Clare Friel, Siobhan Sweeney, Zoe Green (Captain), Eimear Sweeney, Michelle McDevitt, Rachel Roarty, Catherine Grier, Caoimhe Walsh, Kellyann Buchanan, Thea Duffy, Kerri Sweeney, Leah Duggan, Claudia Ward, Aisling McBride, Megan McGee, Maria Dougherty and Nicola Irwin.