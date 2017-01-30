Derek McClintock takes Bill McKinley Open Singles Bowls title

The finals of the Bill McKinley Open Singles on Saturday night witnessed some exceptional bowls in the matches on display and kept the spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the evening.

Winner was Derek McClintock, St Johnston BC, taking his second singles title in the month of January.

Runner up was John Quinn, Ballylennon, and the semi-finalists were Johnny Shields, Milford, and Mark Cairns, Ballylennon.

Other competitors in the finals were Sylvia Bell, Raphoe Pres; Lexie Gilfillan, St Johnston Masonic; Margaret Montgomery, St Johnson Masonic; Conor Connolly, Milford; Michael Kelly, St Eunan's, Raphoe; Stevie McCrory, St Eunan's, Raphoe; John Solan, Maghery; Mick Leonard, Milford; Patsy Boyle, Burtonport; Drew Alcorn, Dunfanaghy; Aiden Gallagher, Maghery, and Stephen Long, St Ninian's, Convoy.

Many thanks to all the players who supported the event and to all who helped make it a success.

The club appreciated the support of Lizzies Diner, Arnolds Hotel, Boyce Centra, Sheephaven Credit Union, Purt Farm Sales, Kerrs Butchers and Muckish Sand & Gravel.

DONEGAL INDOOR BOWLS

Donegal Men met Mid Tyrone Men on Saturday in Killyclogher, each team seeking a place in the All Ireland Boomer Cup Final. Whilst Donegal were bullish about a win, the bookies were a little more cautious, recalling three years ago when, in the same venue, Mid Tyrone won by 60 shots to 38 shots.

Mid Tyrone had a slow start and, after five ends of the first half, were sixteen shots adrift, down twenty one shots to five shots. However, they steadied the ship but were unable to claw back any of the deficit. One mat one, Cairan Green, Richard Soames, Mervyn White and Lee Jacob posted nine shots over the first five ends and cruised to a sixteen shots to three shots win. On mat two, Colin Glackin, Conor Connolly, David Bonner and Jamie Glackin scored three in the final end to win by nine shots to seven shots. Richard Kilpatrick, Mark Cairns, Andrew Buchanan and James Marshall played tightly and came home with a ten shots to eight shots victory.

It was obvious that Mid Tyrone had to make early inroads into the seventeen shot deficit and, after performing the Haki, arrived on the mats for the second half determined to do so. In a tough first five ends, Donegal held tight and remained fifteen shots ahead and the dream of another Boomer Cup Final began to look like a reality. On mat one, Stephen Martin, David Crawford, Colvin Beattie and Nixon Alexander were getting matters tight against a rampant Mid Tyrone rink but some great bowls by Nixon kept the loss to thirteen shots to nine shots. On mat two, Chris O'Kane, Owen Gallagher, Daniel O'Kane and Michael Gallagher had a nine shots to seven shots victory and, on mat three, Dan Bonner, Colin Mabon, Jonathan Jacob and John Quinn shaded a close battle with the gifted Gerard Conroy's rink to post a ten shots to six shots win.

The Men now have to face Oriel Zone who has won two of the last three Boomer Cups. Whilst this could be step too far for this young Donegal team, if they play with the spirit and enthusiasm they have shown over the last three matches, anything is possible.