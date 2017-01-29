Conor Bradley wins second in 5k series in Strabane

Conor Bradley was first home in the second in the series of 5ks being run by Lifford Strabane AC. The second leg was held in Strabane, with the City of Derry Spartans runs coming home ahead of Danny Mooney and Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC.

An excellent entry on the day.

FULL RESULTS

1 Conor Bradley City of Derry Spartans 15:19 15:19 255 M

2 Mooney Danny Letterkenny AC 15:22 15:22 287 M

3 McGinley Eoghain Letterkenny AC 15:29 15:29 311 M

4 Breslin Pauric Letterkenny AC 15:39 15:39 303 M

5 Gerard Gallagher Finn Valley AC 16:52 16:52 331 M

6 Hughes Eoin Letterkenny AC 16:59 16:59 297 M

7 Kennedy Emmett Foyle Valley AC 17:03 17:03 280 M

8 Corry Sean Omagh Harriers AC 17:10 17:11 322 M

9 Slater Dave Enniskillen Running Club 17:15 17:15 349 M

10 Stevenson James Lifford Strabane AC 17:42 17:42 235 M

11 McBride Enda Letterkenny AC 17:48 17:48 301 M

12 Maguella Rayan Letterkenny AC 17:59 17:59 305 M

13 Mullan Colm Acorns Magherafelt 18:01 18:02 218 M

14 Dillon Paul Lifford Strabane AC 18:02 18:03 375 M

15 McCullagh Garreth Lifford Strabane AC 18:08 18:09 381 M

16 McGrinder Brandon Lifford Strabane AC 18:12 18:14 203 M

17 Doherty Clint 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 18:15 18:15 378 M

18 McCullagh Connor Greencastle AC 18:20 18:20 362 M

19 Atcheson John Individual 18:20 18:21 281 M

20 Russell David Individual 18:20 18:22 318 M

21 McGowan Zachary City of Derry Spartans 18:22 18:22 380 M

22 Callaghan Philip Inishowen AC 18:19 18:23 294 M

23 Quinn Damian Omagh Harriers AC 18:29 18:30 333 M

24 Kelly Philip Lifford Strabane AC 18:41 18:41 160 M

25 McMenamin Peter Finn Valley AC 18:41 18:42 332 M

26 McGrinder Michael Lifford Strabane AC 18:42 18:44 205 M

27 Morton Paul Individual 18:45 18:46 279 M

28 Dunleavy Martin Foyle Valley AC 18:45 18:46 132 M

29 Orr Rodney Individual 18:56 18:57 316 M

30 McInroy Andy Individual 19:01 19:01 206 M

31 McCullagh Gavin Individual 19:07 19:20 257 M

32 Duncan Michael Lifford Strabane AC 19:23 19:24 131 M

33 Heaney Niamh Omagh Harriers AC 19:25 19:26 277 F

34 Mackey Barry Letterkenny AC 19:27 19:28 172 M

35 Mullen Leoni Lifford Strabane AC 19:45 19:46 323 F

36 McCabe Marty Individual 19:45 19:47 344 M

37 Hoynes Raymond Lifford Strabane AC 19:48 19:50 452 M

38 Doherty Drew Finn Valley AC 19:51 19:52 118 M

39 Kerr Richard Individual 19:53 19:56 321 M

40 McLoughlin Conor Lifford Strabane AC 19:55 19:56 269 M

41 Gallen Dessie KCR 19:57 19:57 141 M

42 Wasson Trevor Individual 19:45 19:58 256 M

43 Coyle Kieran KCR 20:01 20:01 376 M

44 Leighton Andy Convoy AC 19:58 20:05 170 M

45 Campbell Gerard Lifford Strabane AC 20:10 20:11 251 M

46 Heaney Niall Omagh Harriers AC 20:14 20:15 276 M

47 Collins Bobby Carmen Runners 20:14 20:17 100 M

48 O'Kane Ciaran Clann na nGael Walk Jog Run 20:14 20:20 384 M

49 Barrett Oliver Lifford Strabane AC 20:17 20:22 248 M

50 Duffy Decky Melvin WJR 20:15 20:23 129 M

51 Brady Pat 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 20:22 20:24 295 M

52 Craig Wilson Lifford Strabane AC 20:31 20:34 105 M

53 Hunter Michelle Finn Valley AC 20:34 20:37 453 F

54 McNulty Enda Melvin WJR 20:36 20:42 346 M

55 Carlin Rory Lifford Strabane AC 20:45 20:49 267 M

56 Houston Iggy Melvin WJR 20:57 20:58 330 M

57 McGovern Philip Milford AC 20:56 20:58 282 M

58 Coyle Laura Individual 20:57 20:59 307 F

59 Hunter Angus Individual 21:00 21:00 328 M

60 Toland Darren Individual 20:55 21:00 427 M

61 McCallion Seamus Foyle Valley AC 20:59 21:01 278 M

62 Carlin Sean Lifford Strabane AC 20:59 21:05 272 M

63 McGrath Oran Sigersons 21:07 21:09 313 M

64 Barkley Eoin Sigersons 21:14 21:15 354 M

65 Marsh Adrian Individual 21:19 21:20 400 M

66 Houston Dympna Lifford Strabane AC 21:27 21:31 149 F

67 Cuskelly Christopher Lifford Strabane AC 21:32 21:33 112 M

68 Timoney Jacqui Lifford Strabane AC 21:33 21:34 283 F

69 Harper Dermot Mourne Derg 21:33 21:37 404 M

70 Carlin Fintan Lifford Strabane AC 21:33 21:37 271 M

71 Deans Joseph Lifford Strabane AC 21:32 21:37 115 M

72 Downey Damian Inishowen AC 21:32 21:38 126 M

73 McAleer Eugene Mourne Derg 21:31 21:39 179 M

74 Logue Ciaran Lifford Strabane AC 21:33 21:40 415 M

75 Emery Linda Aghyaran Athletic 21:38 21:41 133 F

76 Logue Michael Individual 21:36 21:43 416 M

77 McLaughlin Tori Individual 21:43 21:45 308 F

78 McNulty Joe Lifford Strabane AC 21:40 21:46 212 M

79 magLionsigh Pádraig Lifford Strabane AC 21:43 21:49 173 M

80 McCrory Stephen Hillbillies 21:47 21:50 183 M

81 Bovaird Ciaran Individual 21:38 21:50 309 M

82 Curran Paul Individual 21:38 21:52 418 M

83 Kelly Martin Individual 21:50 21:54 459 M

84 Ashmore Chris Run For Fun Letterkenny 21:48 21:55 247 M

85 Clements Irene 1Zero1 21:56 22:00 254 F

86 Doherty Hugo Lifford Strabane AC 21:54 22:01 119 M

87 Donaghey Paddy Individual 21:59 22:04 293 M

88 Monaghan Amanda Individual 22:05 22:06 284 F

89 Raymond Richard Letterkenny AC 22:06 22:09 292 M

90 Duddy Paul Melvin WJR 22:03 22:12 128 M

91 McNulty Jarlath Individual 22:08 22:15 211 M

92 Gibson Kelda Convoy AC 22:10 22:20 275 F

93 Quigley Dean Individual 22:28 22:28 408 M

94 Kelly Anthony Individual 22:30 22:31 457 M

95 Patton Hugh Lifford Strabane AC 22:23 22:32 225 M

96 Kelly Tiernan Individual 22:30 22:32 163 M

97 Hunter Roy Drumoghill Running Club 22:28 22:33 454 M

98 Donaghey Mark Melvin WJR 22:33 22:35 274 M

99 Cleary Liam Lifford Strabane AC 22:27 22:35 253 M

100 Gallagher Sean Individual 22:27 22:37 140 M

101 McElroy Maria Melvin WJR 22:34 22:38 406 F

102 Kelly Stephen Lifford Strabane AC 22:31 22:38 162 M

103 Walter Paul Run For Fun Letterkenny 22:33 22:39 243 M

104 Blakely Kevin Melvin WJR 22:40 22:45 365 M

105 O'Kane Kevin Individual 22:44 22:47 393 M

106 McGillion Oisin Sigersons 22:45 22:47 356 M

107 McAleer Declan Individual 22:39 22:48 178 M

108 Gallagher Dermot Individual 22:44 22:52 430 M

109 Snodgrass Mark Individual 22:44 22:52 389 M

110 Mailey Alan Convoy AC 22:44 22:53 412 M

111 Doherty Ryan 24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club 22:52 22:54 377 M

112 Hoynes Carmel Lifford Strabane AC 22:49 22:55 451 F

113 Dunbar Garry Lifford Strabane AC 22:49 22:58 130 M

114 McElwaine John Individual 22:39 22:59 428 M

115 Friel Michael Strabane Lifford Cycling Club 22:58 23:00 136 M

116 O'Hagan Fintan Castlefinn Running Club 22:52 23:00 299 M

117 Doherty Shaun Lifford Strabane AC 22:58 23:08 429 M

118 McKittrick Joyce Lifford Strabane AC 23:03 23:09 207 F

119 Walsh Linda Enniskillen Running Club 23:05 23:10 242 F

120 Doherty Tommy Drumoghill Running Club 22:57 23:10 122 M

121 Brennan Shane Individual 23:11 23:12 417 M

122 Gallen Paul KCR 23:14 23:14 392 M

123 Spencer Dean Run For Fun Letterkenny 23:08 23:15 233 M

124 Keenan Claire Finn Valley AC 23:11 23:16 310 F

125 Harvey Jackie Tír Chónaill AC 23:13 23:17 385 F

126 O'Kane Eimear Clann na nGael Walk Jog Run 23:14 23:18 383 F

127 Dooher Charlie Melvin WJR 23:09 23:18 125 M

128 Coyle Ursula Lifford Strabane AC 23:13 23:18 102 F

129 McGowan Raymond Individual 23:10 23:21 199 M

130 McDaid Daniel Individual 23:19 23:22 360 M

131 McGoldrick Elaine Castlefinn Running Club 23:18 23:26 414 F

132 McGinley Roisin Lifford Strabane AC 23:27 23:30 197 F

133 McNamee Declan Individual 23:16 23:31 348 M

134 Neeson Kieran KCR 23:26 23:31 319 M

135 Smith Don Convoy AC 23:29 23:31 358 M

136 Daly Liam Lifford Strabane AC 23:29 23:32 388 M

137 Gallen Joe Lifford Strabane AC 23:27 23:33 304 M

138 McMenamin Kevin Lifford Strabane AC 23:30 23:34 382 M

139 Corry Kevin Individual 23:18 23:35 371 M

140 McGrath Aidan Lifford Strabane AC 23:32 23:37 201 M

141 Conroy Deborah Lifford Strabane AC 23:32 23:38 391 F

142 Doherty Pius Lifford Strabane AC 23:35 23:39 121 M

143 McGrath Linda Lifford Strabane AC 23:34 23:39 202 F

144 Porter Andrea Lifford Strabane AC 23:35 23:41 296 F

145 McGlade Shaun Individual 23:39 23:41 395 M

146 Keys Claire Lifford Strabane AC 23:42 23:49 167 F

147 McGillian Veronika Lifford Strabane AC 23:49 23:52 193 F

148 Donaghey Mary Melvin WJR 23:52 23:55 340 F

149 McDaid Patrick Lifford Strabane AC 23:45 23:56 325 M

150 Griffin Paul Lifford Strabane AC 23:50 23:57 145 M

151 Crawford Paul Lifford Strabane AC 23:52 24:00 108 M

152 Redstone Alan Clady 23:50 24:02 229 M

153 Houston Carl Castlefinn Running Club 23:57 24:06 300 M

154 McCauley Kieran Lifford Strabane AC 24:03 24:10 320 M

155 Doherty Ryan Individual 24:02 24:14 336 M

156 Monaghan Damian Lifford Strabane AC 24:09 24:19 423 M

157 Doherty Sarah Convoy AC 24:11 24:21 421 F

158 McAteer Seamus Lifford Strabane AC 24:14 24:21 180 M

159 Griffin Dee Convoy AC 24:16 24:23 144 F

160 Sharkey Seamus Individual 24:14 24:23 232 M

161 Carlin Cormac Lifford Strabane AC 24:21 24:24 270 M

162 McConnell Eamon Castlefinn Running Club 24:15 24:24 298 M

163 Crawford Eileen Lifford Strabane AC 24:19 24:25 106 F

164 Walsh Jay Lifford Strabane AC 24:27 24:36 241 M

165 Mullen Gemma North West Triathlon Club 24:28 24:37 361 F

166 Green Rhonda Lifford Strabane AC 24:26 24:37 143 F

167 Toland Eamon Strabane Lifford Cycling Club 24:37 24:39 240 M

168 O'Reilly Ciarabn Sigersons 24:39 24:41 357 M

169 Bates Emma Convoy AC 24:36 24:41 367 F

170 Crawford Stephen Lifford Strabane AC 24:32 24:43 109 M

171 Lafferty Vincent Individual 24:36 24:45 337 M

172 McCurdy Michael Lifford Strabane AC 24:40 24:49 187 M

173 Harley Elaine Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 24:43 24:49 353 F

174 Gallagher James Men On the Move 24:41 24:52 138 M

175 Lynch Elaine Individual 24:35 24:52 369 F

176 Breslin Eddie Lifford Strabane AC 24:54 25:00 249 M

177 McDaid Linda Inishowen AC 24:55 25:05 190 F

178 Donaghey Gloria Finn Valley AC 25:03 25:08 123 F

179 McKinney Mel Individual 24:59 25:10 405 M

180 Sheridan Steven Individual 25:02 25:14 390 M

181 Burns Danny Lifford Strabane AC 25:08 25:19 335 M

182 Gibson Sarah Lifford Strabane AC 25:17 25:20 420 F

183 McMonagle Gary Blast 25:08 25:22 208 M

184 McMenamin Adrian Individual 25:11 25:24 410 M

185 Ward Gerry Individual 25:07 25:24 244 M

186 Maguire Garbh Melvin WJR 25:16 25:30 175 M

187 Quigley Catherine Lifford Strabane AC 25:20 25:31 227 F

188 Kelly Eugene Finn Valley Fit for Life 25:32 25:32 345 M

189 Mullen Paddy Melvin WJR 25:20 25:36 363 M

190 Henderson Ryan Lifford Strabane AC 25:37 25:44 148 M

191 O'Loughlin Alan Individual 25:34 25:48 350 M

192 Martin Mary Finn Valley Fit for Life 25:45 25:52 312 F

193 O'Donnell Shaun Swanlings 25:37 25:52 407 M

194 Alexander Marcus Men On the Move 25:42 25:56 245 M

195 O'Hagan Breda Run For Fun Letterkenny 25:42 25:58 222 F

196 McNutt Oisin Sigersons 26:00 26:03 329 M

197 Ferry Odhran Sigersons 26:05 26:07 338 M

198 Porter Gerard Melvin WJR 25:53 26:08 226 M

199 Doran Matthew Individual 26:02 26:09 413 M

200 Doran Angela Individual 26:01 26:10 411 F

201 Doherty Danny Individual 25:50 26:11 117 M

202 Parke Elaine Convoy AC 26:01 26:11 422 F

203 Molloy Clare Individual 26:01 26:12 217 F

204 Doherty Lawrence Lifford Strabane AC 26:06 26:14 120 M

205 Harper Janet Mourne Derg 26:12 26:17 401 F

206 Heaney Amanda Melvin WJR 26:17 26:21 147 F

207 McElwaine Maria Inishowen AC 26:11 26:23 191 F

208 Broderick Billy Killybegs Swanlings 26:19 26:28 394 M

209 Stevenson Katelyn Lifford Strabane AC 26:26 26:28 236 F

210 Mullen Clara Lifford Strabane AC 26:16 26:29 426 F

211 Clarke Leanne Melvin WJR 26:25 26:29 341 F

212 Mullen Mary Lifford Strabane AC 26:19 26:32 220 F

213 McLaughlin Sarah Convoy AC 26:33 26:45 424 F

214 Parkinson Rosemary Convoy AC 26:47 26:59 224 F

215 Flanagan Conall Individual 26:42 27:01 260 M

216 Jansen Paula Finn Valley Fit for Life 26:56 27:03 456 F

217 Gibson Patrick Lifford Strabane AC 27:02 27:07 419 M

218 Connolly Paul Individual 26:49 27:07 258 M

219 Connolly Kelly Individual 26:49 27:07 259 F

220 Barkley Rory Sigersons 27:15 27:16 355 M

221 O'Kane Mel Individual 27:03 27:19 261 M

222 Gallagher Oliver Men On the Move 27:16 27:27 139 M

223 McDaid Ciaran Individual 27:27 27:29 359 M

224 McGrinder Lorraine Lifford Strabane AC 27:28 27:29 204 F

225 Greene Grainne Convoy AC 27:17 27:30 372 F

226 Conwell Caimin Sigersons 27:28 27:30 290 M

227 Molloy Dean Individual 27:25 27:30 402 M

228 Fowler Laura Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 27:28 27:34 134 F

229 Kerlin Stephen Lifford Strabane AC 27:22 27:35 166 M

230 McCurdy Maddy Lifford Strabane AC 27:40 27:51 185 F

231 Quigley Amy Individual 27:51 27:51 409 F

232 Rouse Martin Lifford Strabane AC 27:42 27:55 403 M

233 Smith Decky Lifford Strabane AC 27:47 28:03 264 M

234 Hall Tanya Convoy AC 27:55 28:06 146 F

235 McNulty Michelle Melvin WJR 28:08 28:12 342 F

236 Mullaney Fidelma Run For Fun Letterkenny 27:59 28:17 219 F

237 Hughes Genevieve Melvin WJR 28:07 28:22 314 F

238 Maguire Mairead Melvin WJR 28:18 28:23 176 F

239 Donaghey Adam Melvin WJR 28:10 28:28 273 M

240 HegartyBrogan Mary Run For Fun Letterkenny 28:21 28:38 326 F

241 Arbuckle Lorraine Melvin WJR 28:25 28:39 246 F

242 McCallion Declan Lifford Strabane AC 28:35 28:46 386 M

243 Donaghy Michelle Inishowen AC 28:42 28:53 124 F

244 McBeth Kathy Lifford Strabane AC 28:41 28:55 181 F

245 McElwee Orla Melvin WJR 28:52 28:55 192 F

246 Quinn Elaine Melvin WJR 28:56 29:00 228 F

247 Doherty Michaela Melvin WJR 28:49 29:06 379 F

248 Hunter Sarah Drumoghill Running Club 28:56 29:10 455 F

249 McNulty Orla Lifford Strabane AC 28:57 29:10 213 F

250 Donnelly Shauna Individual 28:53 29:12 397 F

251 Brindle Carmel Individual 29:02 29:15 291 F

252 Deans Debbie Lifford Strabane AC 29:02 29:16 114 F

253 Crawford Gerard Individual 29:06 29:17 107 M

254 Gallagher Donna Run For Fun Letterkenny 29:01 29:18 137 F

255 Shiels Eddie Individual 29:11 29:24 317 M

256 McBride Brigid Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 29:27 29:35 352 F

257 Kirk Teresa Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 29:29 29:37 168 F

258 Bonner Kay Convoy AC 29:32 29:42 387 F

259 Carlin Karen Lifford Strabane AC 29:31 29:45 266 F

260 Lennon Jude Lifford Strabane AC 29:31 29:45 265 M

261 Carlin Dominic Lifford Strabane AC 29:31 29:45 268 M

262 Maxwell Sharon Melvin WJR 29:31 29:46 315 F

263 Morris Michelle Melvin WJR 29:31 29:46 334 F

264 Meehan Shona Melvin WJR 29:54 29:59 347 F

265 Donnelly Noreen Sperrin Harriers 29:56 30:15 396 F

266 Quigley Liam Lifford Strabane AC 30:06 30:26 288 M

267 Quigley Ronnie Individual 30:07 30:26 289 M

268 McDaid Laura Melvin WJR 30:13 30:31 370 F

269 Gourley Caroline Melvin WJR 30:23 30:40 368 F

270 Smith Ryan Individual 30:27 30:43 262 M

271 Maguire Eileen Melvin WJR 30:49 30:54 174 F

272 Pinder Noreen Letterkenny AC 30:45 30:57 373 F

273 Kerlin Lisa Lifford Strabane AC 30:46 30:59 165 F

274 Sharkey Gerard Swanlings 30:45 31:00 231 M

275 Smith Marcella Individual 30:56 31:12 263 F

276 Boyle Zach Individual 31:50 32:09 399 M

277 Boyle Stephen Individual 31:51 32:10 398 M

278 Callaghan Martina Inishowen AC 32:03 32:13 250 F

279 Clawson Debra Drumoghill Running Club 32:05 32:20 252 F

280 McGarvey Margaret Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 32:18 32:27 351 F

281 Quinn Mary Melvin WJR 32:14 32:29 339 F

282 McCallion Ciara Melvin WJR 32:12 32:29 425 F

283 Harpur Carmel Individual 32:52 33:08 374 F

284 Downey Marie Inishowen AC 33:06 33:16 127 F

285 Connolly Rosemary Aghyaran Athletic 33:16 33:25 343 F

286 Cunningham Caroline Individual 34:06 34:16 110 F

287 Sweeney Neil Individual 34:01 34:19 238 M

288 Langan Denise Lifford Strabane AC 34:40 34:56 169 F

289 Cullen Marian Run For Fun Letterkenny 34:59 35:16 327 F

290 Mullen Sharon Run For Fun Letterkenny 34:58 35:16 324 F

291 Kelly Richie Derry Track Club 37:34 37:49 161 M

292 Conway Julie Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 37:59 38:06 306 F

293 Gillen Tanya Individual 38:03 38:10 366 F

294 Gillen Angelo Men On the Move 38:02 38:10 364 M

295 O'Kane Pauline Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 38:12 38:17 223 F

296 Meehan Mary Individual 38:07 38:26 215 F

297 Meehan Neil Individual 38:07 38:26 216 M

298 Donaghey Sophie Individual 38:32 38:50 285 F

299 Donaghey Claire Individual 38:34 38:52 286 F

300 Sweeney Patrick Lifford Strabane AC 40:20 40:32 239 M

301 Sweeney Maura Lifford Strabane AC 40:15 40:33 237 F

302 McGlinchey Megan Individual 40:34 40:40 198 F