Swilly Rovers make home advantage count against Oranmore

Swilly Rovers will play Naas at Swilly Park in the last 16 of the SFAI U-16 national cup following a great win over Maree/Oranmore today.

Swilly Rovers 3

Maree/Oranmore 0

The Ramelton club certainly made home advantage count and leading 2-0 at half time, they never looked in trouble.

They opened the scoring on 22 minutes through Sean Doherty.

Finnian O'Donnell added the all-important second just before the break.

The third was scored by O'Donnell's strike partner, Frankie Campbell on 68 to round off a great victory for Swilly.