SFAI U-16 NATIONAL CUP
Swilly Rovers make home advantage count against Oranmore
Great win for Ramelton team
Swilly Rovers U-16s
Swilly Rovers will play Naas at Swilly Park in the last 16 of the SFAI U-16 national cup following a great win over Maree/Oranmore today.
Swilly Rovers 3
Maree/Oranmore 0
The Ramelton club certainly made home advantage count and leading 2-0 at half time, they never looked in trouble.
They opened the scoring on 22 minutes through Sean Doherty.
Finnian O'Donnell added the all-important second just before the break.
The third was scored by O'Donnell's strike partner, Frankie Campbell on 68 to round off a great victory for Swilly.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on