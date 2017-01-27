Donegal A win 2017 Jim Taylor Cup

Donegal took the honours in the Jim Taylor Cup at the Aura, Letterkenny on Saturday last against seven top teams from throughout Ulster.

Sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports and Northern Auto Parts, Donegal Town, there was a full day’s badminton with Dongal A, East Antrim, Coleraine and District won through in the qualifying section.

In the competition proper, East Antrim and Donegal A qualified for the final with Donegal getting off to a great start in 1st Ladies, Miriam Thompson and Laura McElhinnney winning 21/14, 21/16.

In 2nd Ladies, Joan McCandless and Kathy Ann Gibson also won 21/16, 21/18.

In 1st Men the father and son partnership of Ian and Ryan Macbeth were never stressed in winning 21/18, 21/16.

In 2nd Mens Simon Moore and Christopher Kemps went down 21/18, 21/16, but Donegal had done enough to take the Jim Taylor Cup.

In Division Two, Donegal finished with Donegal B in runner-up place, after a nail-biting finish, with North West winning their match against Doneagl C 6-1, while Donegal B had a 5-2 win over Church of Ireland.

Donegal C finished in 4th place in the competition.

Donegal Badminton Branch thank all the teams who competed and all who helped out on the day.