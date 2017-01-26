Letterkenny Blaze present cheque after basketball marathon

The Letterkenny Blaze Club recently presented a cheque for €1,346 to the St.Vincent de Paul Society.

The money was raised in the club's 'Playing for Others' basketball marathon which was held in Loreto Letterkenny gym before Christmas.

These are busy times for the Blaze club. This coming weekend, a number of club teams are in action.

Last weekend served up some exciting action. Here's a brief round-up of what happened.

U 14 Boys V Sligo All Stars. Blaze lost 48-35.

32-17 behind at half time, the boys had a golden opportunity in the second quarter to narrow the gap, when All Stars went into team fouls. Unfortunately it was not to be.

There was some excellent team defence in the second half from Blaze, along with strong man marking, in particular by Daire Maguire, which saw Blaze fight back to win the second half by a basket.

There was some excellent rebounding and scoring on the boards, in particular by Killian Gribben 21 points and Thomas Reynolds 7 points, who along with Jake Kelly, controlled the ball well from the point.



Blaze U18 boys V Sligo All Stars - 58-66

Still depleted through injuries Blaze U18 boys faced Sligo in the Convent on Sunday. The boys dug deep to give a much improved performance compared with the away fixture. The game was much closer with Blaze having a 2 point deficit at the end of quarter 3.

In the 4th, Sligo scored 18 points to Blaze's 12. PJ McBrearty continued his run of impressive scoring, his tally against Omagh last week was 46, on Sunday he scored 30. Final score Blaze 58 Sligo 66



Other results

U16 Boys v Omagh 78-64

U16 Boys v Andersonstown Tigers 47-54

U14 Girls v Andersonstown Tigers 34-35