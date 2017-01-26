Donegal boxers take on Mayo this weekend

Donegal boxers have their first outing of the new year this Sunday afternoon when the host Mayo in Letterkenny.

The 15-bout match featuring a number of Ulster, Connacht and National champions is in the Letterkenny Boxing Club Gym. The first bell is at 4 pm.

Proceeds from the match will go towards sending a Donegal boxing selection to Boston, in March.



Team

The Donegal team is Jamie McKinney, Boy 2, St Bridget’s, Clonmany; Danny Buchanan, Boy 3, Raphoe; Odhran Doogan, Boy 3, Dunfanaghy; Pauric O’Donnell, Dungloe; Liam McMonagle, Boy 4, Raphoe; Odhran McGinley, Boy 3, Dunfanaghy; Michael O’Donnell, Boy 4,Letterkenny; Oran Devine, Boy 4, Raphoe; Owen Ward, Boy 4, Letterkenny; Oisin McHugh, Youth 1, Raphoe; Ryan Ward Mulrine, Youth 1, Convoy; Andrew Cunningham, Boy 4, Carndonagh; Sean Kelly, Youth 2,Dunfanaghy; Ruairí McElhinney, Youth 2, Convoy; Paul Kelly, Senior, Twin Towns.

Donegal boxing championship

The Donegal Open Boxing Championships will take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 11th and 12th, in the Carndonagh Clubhouse.

The championships are open to all boxers, boys and girls from Donegal, Derry, Tyrone, Sligo and Leitrim, who have boxed in five or more contests. The weigh-in will be from 9.30am to 11 am with the first bouts timed to get underway at 12.30 pm.

Ulster Girls Development squad

The Donegal girls development squad will have collective training on Sunday, January 29th, in the Illies Golden Glove clubrooms, Lisfannon, Buncrana.

The training gets underway at 11 am and all boxers are asked to bring their training gear and their record book and plan to be there by 10.30 am.

All boxers are also asked to confirm that they intend to attend with Sadie Duffy.

Convoy tournament

Convoy Boxing club will host a boxing tournament on Sunday, February 5th, in St Mary’s Hall, Convoy.

The opposition will come in the form of a highly rated Sligo/Leitrim selection with the first bell at 5 pm.