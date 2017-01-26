Donegal Ladies advance to semi-finals of All Ireland Association Shield

Donegal Ladies entertained Mid Down Ladies on Saturday, both teams hoping for a win and a place in the semi-final of the All Ireland Association Shield.

Home games are usually played in Raphoe, but, as that venue was unavailable, the game took place in St Johnston.

The first half was tight, with little difference between the two sides until the last three ends, when Donegal managed to post nine shots against Mid Down’s three shots to take a twenty-six shots to nineteen shots lead into the second half.

Dorothy Montgomery, Ruby Graham, Martina Brogan and Margaret Montgomery went down by eight shots to seven shots. Ann Hume, Sylvia Bell, Paula Friel and Audrey Gilfillan posted a ten shots to six shots win and Jean Buchanan, Lisa O’Kane, Donna Hegarty and Ruth Crawford had a good finish to win by nine shots to five shots

After the interval, Mid Down had a bad start, with one of their rinks losing nine shots over two ends. However, they fought back and, after five ends of the second half, were only five shots adrift. Unfortunately, they were only able to post nine shots over the remaining five ends and Donegal had a reasonably comfortable win, 57 shots to 42 shots. Phyllis Lyttle, Lila Finlay, Kathleen Duggan and Vera Patterson finished strongly to win by twelve shots to seven shots. Kathleen Lynch, Isobel Duncan, Pearl Bustard and Elizabeth Doherty won by twelve shots to nine shots and Pat Devenney, Mary McClintock, Vanessa McHugh and Rachel McDonnell won by eight shots to seven shots. Many thanks to the umpires, Roy Kennedy and Derek McClintock.

Mid Down Ladies played well and throughout the match certainly tested Donegal.

Donegal’s next game will be at home against Mid Tyrone on 4th February, with the winner gaining a place in the final. However, to gain a place in the final, the home team will have to raise their game and their concentration.