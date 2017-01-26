The countdown is on to Friday night's gala event

Six Olympians along with Patsy McGonagle, the man who managed the Irish team in Brazil, will be honoured at this Friday night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

But who will be the Donegal Sports Star of the year?

Special presentations will be made to Chloe Magee, Sinead Jennings, Rena McCarron-Rooney, Brendan Boyce, Mark English and Tori Pena. It’s a full house with around 700 tickets sold for the 41st awards, which is once again sponsored by Donegal County Council.

As well as being recognised for his role in Rio, Patsy McGonagle is also the special guest at the function. Chairperson Neil Martin is appealing to all guests to arrive early as proceedings will begin at 7pm sharp.

“We will be doing a number of awards before the meal so I would ask all our guests to be in the Mount Errigal for 6.45. People coming should allow themselves plenty of time as car parking spaces at the hotel will fill up very quickl,y so for some it may involve walking a distance to get to the function.”

Once again there is a huge and impressive list of nominees in around 45 categories. Two men who already know that they will be honoured are Ramelton man Conrad Logan, who is the Professional Sport Achievement winner following his heroics during Hibernian's run to win the Scottish FA Cup Final last May, while Ballybofey’s John Campbell will be inducted into the Donegal Sports Star Awards Hall of Fame after a fantastic domestic and international career in Clay Pigeon Shooting.

“We’re looking forward to another huge function on Friday. A massive amount of work has been put into the event by our committee over the past four months. I would like to thank Donegal County Council for being our exclusive sponsor for the 41st awards. There will be DVDs running throughout the night featuring footage of the nominees' sporting successes in 2016. So with a lot of presentations to be made I would just ask again that our guests get there early as we will be starting at 7.00 sharp” Mr Martin said.