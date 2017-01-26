Derry City Reserves played eight 'senior' players against Cockhill

Derry City Reserves have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible team for their Ulster Senior League victory over Cockhill Celtic last Sunday.

It's understood Derry included no less than eight 'senior' players in their starting eleven, when only three are permitted under league rules.

On Wednesday night, the league issued a statement confirming that Derry City Reserves have been found, under rules 48-51 of the Ulster Senior League Rulebook, to have fielded an ineligible team.

The match has been declared as a forefeit, meaning the game has been awarded to Cockhill Celtic on a 3-0 scoreline.

It means Cockhill's lead at the top of the table is back out to nine points.