South West Donegal Darts League

Kilcar House 6 Cope House 1

Joe Shovlin beat Wilfie Milsop in the two pointer, Kenneth Kennedy had a 105 checkout in his win over Irwin Muirhead and James Byrne had a 180.

P W L F-A Pts

O’Donnell’s . . . 4 4 0 26-2 26

John Miners . . 5 3 2 16-19 16

Kilcar House . . 4 2 2 15-13 15

John Miners B 5 2 3 12-23 12

Cope House . . .4 0 4 8-20 7

2017 Con Sean this Saturday

The 2017 Con Sean is on this Saturday 28th at 4pm in The Bridge Bar enter via our Facebook event or contact 086-9969256 names to be in for 9pm Friday no entry’s on the day all players welcome.

Photo:

Players from the area who represented the county in the men's and youths in Limerick at the weekend, the men got to the semi final where they lost out to Mayo while the youths won the tournament.