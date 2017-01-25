Third week of Winter Showjumping League at Deane's

The third week of the Winter Showjumping League took place at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday 22nd of January and the lovely day brought out a few extra riders eager to try their luck against the course.

The Winter League continues next Sunday 29th of January and runs for 4 more Sundays with a break on the 26th of February and the Final is on 5th of March The same horse and rider combination must compete in 4 of the next 4 Sundays in order to be eligible for prizes on the Final Day.

Thanks to our judge and arena helpers who helped the show run smoothly. For further details contact Alax Deane on 074 9737160 or check Facebook at Deane’s Farm Equestrian Centre.

Clear rounds

Starter stakes

Bronagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarillagh

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Little Charlie

50cms

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Spirit

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Uisce

Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Meenarillagh

Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Bertie

Calum Hoey, Irvinestown, Silver

Clara Maguire, Irvinestown, Bailey

60cms

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

70cms

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

Shevonne Nagel, Irvinestown, Aine

Shauneen Gallagher, Ederney, Tibby

80cms

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Maria Doherty, Rossnowlagh, Solly

90cms

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko

Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy

1m

Marie Molloy, Narin, Ruby