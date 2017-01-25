Lifford/Strabane AC pays tribute to inspirational club athlete

Lifford/Strabane Athletic club have paid tribute to inspirational club member, Kevin Boyle, who died last weekend.

Kevin is pictured taking part in last May's Lifford/Strabane Half Marathon.

The following piece was submitted by the club:

The weekend of the 22nd January 2017 is one that has been very difficult for us all at Lifford Strabane AC.

Whilst competitions and races had to continue for our club members, we were dealing with the loss of one of our most respected and inspirational colleagues Kevin Boyle. Kevin lost his battle to Motor Neuron Disease in the early hours of the morning of Friday, 20th January.

As a tribute to Kevin and a show of support and comfort to the Boyle family club coaches, committee members and athletes were joined by four ladies representing Sperrin Harriers for a guard of honour at Kevin’s requiem mass.

Kevin Boyle will be missed by all that knew him and fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the entire Boyle family circle. We are sharing in your sorrow with love, friendship and support. May your strength and faith prevail to help you through this sad and difficult time.