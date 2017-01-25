Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

Handball training is on Mondays evenings. The

U13 and U14 boys training will started on Tuesday evening.

The closing date for adult club + card benefits membership is Sunday, February 5th, at 10 pm.

Club Gear is available in all sizes. To order contact Kate McGlynn on 0877952880, Sean Bonner on 0872608539, Francie F Marley on 0872414714 or Jakie OMeara on 0871222112 .

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The dinner dance and award presentation night takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel this coming Saturday. M Tickets are priced at a €25. Please contact Eugene on 086 609 8801.

The club would like to thank Stanley Raitt of Raitt’s Hardware Store, in Stranorlar for sponsoring a new compressor for the club to blow up all our footballs.

Club membership forms for juvenile, adult and family are available from all club coaches/managers and to download from our website (www.seanmaccumhaill.com)

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 17, 20 and 26. There was one match three winner of €150: Karen Houston, c/o the bingo. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers were 1-2-6-15 and two people matched three number to share the €100 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €1800. Next week’s bingo snowball is €1180.

Club members are now selling the national draw tickets.

The club extends best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to good health to Sam McGirr, a former club player and current club annual lotto member, hope to see you back at the national league games again.

The club extends sympathy to the Kelly and O’Donnell family on the recent death of Susie Kelly, Stranamuck, who was a loyal club supporter. May she rest in peace.

The club expresses sympathy to the club president Aidan McCrossan on the death of his sister Kathleen in Sligo. May she rest in peace.

The following officers were elected at the clubs annual general meeting last Thursday night; chairman: Aaron McDaid; vice-chair: Gerry Rushe; secretary: Mick Flynn; sss sec: Aine Dooher; treasurer: Aaron Holmes; ass- treasurer: Mary Doherty; PRO Lisa Mc Daid;ass- Pro; Sam Gallagher; registrar: Cathal McCloskey; Co. Board del: Terence McLaughlin and Kevin O'Doherty; northern board del: Tara Catterson; cultural officer: Sean Killen; health and wellbeing officer: Dean McBrearty; executive committee: Sam, Mary, Kieran Gallagher, Terence, Donal Foy.

MOVILLE

Also club registration forms for underage players for 2017 will be available €5 per child for the year or €30 for family membership.

Good luck to all our club members who are involved with the various county teams over this weekend and to the senior ladies who get their national league campaign underway on Sunday against Armagh, in Convoy at 2pm.

The lotto jackpot was not won last week. The €50 winner was Anne Mullan. The numbers drawn were 5,7,13,20. Next week’s jackpot is€1,100.

Membership for the year is now due.

IORRAS

Club membership is now due for 2017 is now due. Please contact Edward Mc Laughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey, John Farren or any committee member to get your membership. Clubhouse open for registration on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

The club are looking for a quiz team for Scor Sinsir: We are hoping to organise a quiz team this year and if anyone interested they can contact Colm Toland on 0868042886.

The lotto jackpot was not won last week. The numbers drawn were 10, 18, 19 and 21. The €15 winners were Evelyn McGonigle, Tullagh, Michaela McEleney, Magheramore, Danny Gordon, IOD, Elaine and Alex Orr, Letter, Louise Grant, Cleagh. Jackpot next week is €2,620.

The presentation/dinner is in the Strand Hotel on Saturday February 4th.

MALIN

The annual dinner dance was held in the Malin Hotel last Saturday night. Special guests on the night were Tom Comack and Hugh Devenney. Awards were given out on the night with Gary Farren winning the senior player of the year. Christopher McLaughlin won the young player of the year. Conor Kelly won reserve player of the year. The minor team collected their Division Two Shield medals and cup. Conor McColgan won minor player of the year with Joseph Doherty (P.M) winning most improved player. Daniel Houghton won under 16 player year with Martin O’Connor winning the most improved player.

The under 16 ladies player of the year was won by Caiti Farren with Breda Doherty winning most the improved player. The players who represented the county, Aoife McColgan and Tara Kelly, were also acknowledged on the night with a presentation.

Aoife McColgan was presented with the Division Two Ladies National League Cup which she helped Donegal ladies to win last year. Oisin McGonagle won the Seamus McCloskey award. Our club referees Shaun McLaughlin and John Paul Houghton were also acknowledged for their services throughout the year. Our Colaisti Inis Eoghan representatives also received awards. The club appreciation awards went to Denise McCarron and Suzanne Mullarkey. Danny McColgan was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Mark Monagle, who recently sponsored club gear for our senior team, won the overseas award. Finally, Elaine McColgan, our club secretary, won the club person of the year award.

The underage presentations for 2016 year will take place upstairs in our Clubhouse on Sunday 29th January at 6.30pm. Special guests in attendance are Donegal ladies goalkeeper, Aoife McColgan and Donegal player Ryan McHugh.

The Under 6 fundamentals sessions are held every Sunday. The Under 10 boys training is on every Sunday.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €750. The numbers drawn were 3-1-5-7-2-6-4. The €50 winner was Matthew McColgan, Culkeeny. Next week’s jackpot is €800.

Our Know Your Parish Quiz will take place on Saturday 25th February from 8.30pm in our Clubhouse. The club’s will be hosting a Stars in their Eyes in the Malin Hotel on Easter Sunday 16th April, all in aid of the minor board.

There will be a coaching workshop on tackling in the Malin GAA clubhouse on the 30th January at 7pm. The workshop will be ran by Gary Mallon. Contact Danny Lafferty for more information on 0868988180.

The 'Rising Stars Music Academy' will start on Saturday the 28th of January. For more information contact Annah Lafferty on 0866680565. Classes will be €5.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS (Youth)

The following officers were elected at the youth annual general meeting; chairman - Joel McInern; vice-chairman - Mark Allen; secretary - Tom Colgan; treasurer - Vince Healy; youth PRO - Maureen Vaughan; child welfare officer - Brian Moran; social committee - Eileen McHugh, Esther Noone, Martha Doherty and Lisa Redmond

The board would like to sincerely thank our outgoing officers - chairman Michael Cunningham and secretary - Lisa Redmond, for all their hard work and commitment over the past five years.

Winter training has now started at Harrow School Sports Grounds on Fridays nights for the U-10s, U-12s and U-14s. The training will finish on Friday 31st March. New players are welcome to come along and try out.

The annual St Brigid’s Cross Making Family Night in aid of the Across Charity will be held on Friday 27th January, 7.30 p.m. onwards. Adults £5 (Children Free) to include cross making, Irish stew, Irish traditional music, etc. There will be a raffle on the night and any prizes are welcome can be donated on the door.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 8, 13, 18 agus 23 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €1400 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Diane Duffy - Burtonport, Enda Bonner - Dungloe, John Doyle - Ardmore, Charles McCarron, Annie Ward - Annagry East

The annual presentation night will be held on Saturday 28th of January at 8pm, in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe. Tickets are available for Dungloe Post Office and Charlie Bonner's Shop.

The club will be presenting the 2016 senior reserve team with their League winners medals and we will also be honouring the clubs U14 team and mentors that won the county championship 50 years ago (1966).

NAOMH COLUMBA

The lotto numbers drawn on 17th January for €8,700 jackpot were 8-12-17-30. The jackpot was not won.

The five prize winners were €50 - Gerry Gillespie; €30- Hugh Maguire; €20 - Mary McShane, Upper Cappagh Teelin; €20- Connie Teague, Drimroe; €20- Mora Carrig,Braide, Glen. Jackpot na seachtaine seo chugainn €8,800.

We are holding a child protection course in the coming weeks, for anybody looking to get involved in the club this year. Anyone that would like to do this course please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995

The deadline for club membership is the 17th March this year,

There will be two open days details and dates to be announced later.

Anyone interested in doing a football foundation course, There is a course to be held in Ardara on 27th and 28th January. Please contact Paddy Hegarty on 0876386612.

There is a minor board meeting on Friday February 3rd at 7pm in the Clubhouse. All managers are asked to be in attendance on the night.

The season ticket/club + card renewals are now in operation. Closing date for these is Sunday the 5th of February at 10 pm. Adult Club + Card costs €200.

CILL CHARTHA

The club presentation night takes place in the Blue Haven this Saturday 28th January. A hot buffet supper will be served with music by Trevor and Gareth. Tickets are €10 please come out and support our senior league and under 21 Championship winning teams.

Well done to Stephen McCahill on winning the 2016 Donegal Person of the Year award.

This year’s minor board agm takes place this Friday in Áislann Chill Chartha at 8.30pm.

There was no winner of the club lotto Jackpot so next week’s jackpot is €4,100. This week’s numbers were 1, 7, 9 and 30. The winners were €50 Joe Haughey, Teelin; €30 Margaret Cunningham, Kille; €20 Bridie McSweeney and Michael Molloy, Churchtown.

There was no winner of the bingo jackpot so it’s now €8,950 on 45 numbers.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn on January 19th were 7,3,1,5,4,2,8,6.The winning sequence was 7,3,1 and Sean Maguire, Carricknamana and Bernadette Ward, Tiernisk, won €25 each. Next week’s jackpot is €2300.

Well done to all girls that have been selected for the Donegal LGFA development squads for 2017. Orla Mc Elchar and Caitlin Geary has been selected for the u14 squad and Aimee Callaghan and Maddison White have been selected for the u15 squad.

ST NAUL’S

Club membership will be taken at the Bluestack Centre, Drimarone this Friday evening, 27th January, 8 - 9pm.

The dinner dance will take place this Saturday 28th January in the Millpark Hotel. Tickets available from all committee members!

The Scor Sinsear county semi-final will take place in the Bluestack Centre on Friday 10th February at 7.30pm

A meeting will take place next Monday 30th January at 8pm in the Clubhouse, in connection with the big boxing night. Anyone willing to come on board to help with organising same are welcome.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 5 ,10,12,18,19.The €50 winners were Oran Gallagher, Belleek; William Maguire, 22 Carysfort Downs, Blackrock Co Dublin; Jamie Monaghan, 12 Doran Close, Bundoran. Next week’s jackpot will be €5000.

Well done to Abi Barrett who has been selected for the Donegal Ladies county U-14 squad for 2017.

The club will host a child protection course on February 15th. For further details contact club secretary Gerry Breslin.

There will be a full club meeting on Wednesday February 1st at 8pm, in the Holyrood Hotel.

Bord na nOg are looking to appoint underage managers for the forthcoming season. Could anyone with an interest in contact the acting secretary at johnmceniff@hotmail.com please.

There are also foundation level and Child Safety courses being held in Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon next weekend . Again, the contact in the club is John McEniff.

Registration for underage players can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov. Adult membership is also now due €40 for non playing members and €60 for players. This can be paid to new senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

KILLYBEGS

The club's registration evening takes place on Sunday 5th February from 5-7pm in the Tara Hotel..

Membership also available online at www.locallotto.ie and search 'Killybegs GAA. Contact Susan if you have any queries, 0863935968.

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 3,23,29,30. There was no winner, next week's jackpot is €8,600. We had four match 3 winners winning €30 each. They were Maire O'Donnell, Tara White, John Francis Gallagher, Stragar and Renee Malone.

Well done to all our young players from u14 to senior level who have made the cut to represent our club at county level this year.

A mid-term childrens disco will take place on Fri 24th February in Tara Hotel, from 6.30-8.30pm.

Well done to everyone after week two of operation transformation. We lost a total of 115 lbs.

AODH RUADH

There was a fine crowd in attendance at the annual dinner dance in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel last Saturday night. You can check out all the style on aodhruadh.org.

The January meeting of the club executive takes place this Thursday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 8.30pm.

With huge numbers at our under 6, under 8 and under 10 sessions, we have juggled the underage training venues for the coming week, so we ask parents and guardians to read the following carefully.

The training continues this Friday 27th January. The under 6s, under 8s, and U-10s are in the New Hall at Coláiste Cholmcille..

The under 12 boys will move to the Mercy Hall. Once again the group will be split into under 12s and under 11s.

The reconvened Ladies agm last Friday saw Patricia Hill appointed chairperson. Anyone interested in taking on coaching positions is asked to contact Patricia or Willie Scott or email info@aodhruadh.org.

Preparations are now well under way for the Aodh Ruadh Ladies eagerly anticipated Boston Tea Party on Friday 10th February in Coláiste Cholmcille. Tickets for this fine dining experience are a bargain at €20. Contact Barry Ward, Siobhan McGarrigle, Mairead Caldwell or Orla McGlynn.

We wish Teddy Kane all the best for a speedy recovery as he recuperates from a recent illness.

Underage hurling resumes on Sunday 5th March. All enquiries to John Rooney 086-2587793.

Aodh Ruadh juvenile hurling committee are running a Last Man Standing Competition based on Division one and Division Two of the National Football League. The winner gets €200 and entries are €10. Cards are out this week and available from John Rooney, Denis Daly, Mike Lynch, Daithi Breen, Peter Horan, Gregory Gallagher and Pauric Keenaghan.`

Club membership for 2017 is now due and can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €1,200. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 8, 9, 11, 16 and 17. The lucky dip €20 went to Brian Kilpatrick, Laghey; Laura Barron, Cashelard; Jimmy McGowan, Woodview, Kinlough; Mary Egan, West Port; and Gordon Walsh, Cluain Barron. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €1,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL’S

The club annual dinner dance will be held in The Shandon Hotel on Saturday 18th February. Tickets will be on sale from members shortly.

The club registration evenings will be held on Thursday 26thJanuary from 7.30pm until 8.30pm at the Clubhouse and on Friday 27thJanuary from 7.30pm until 8.30pm in The Wild Atlantic Camp in Creeslough. Any enquires contact Ann Marie Kelly on 087 9454107 or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,4,5,12,15,20. The match 5 winner was Aidan Murphy Foxrock, Dublin 4. This week’s jackpot will be €2800.

The eight week Football Academy starts again this Sunday, January 15th at the Clubhouse at the Bridge , Dunfanaghy for 4 - 6 and for 7 - 10 year olds.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week Lotto. The numbers drawn out were 9-13-26-27 and the €50 winners were Frank Mc Swiggan, Gortnasillagh and Patsy Molloy, 118 Ard Patrick. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Naomh Conaill Gaa club would like to thank everyone who came out in great numbers to support the Naomh Conaill agm which was held last Sunday in the Community centre Glenties. The 2017 executive elected is as follows - President: Leo McLoone (snr), chairman: Dave Kelch, vice-chair: Martin Shanky Smith, secretary: Caroline Breslin, vice secretary: Kathleen McGettigan, treasurer: Patrick McGuigan, vice - treasurer: Seamus O’Malley, PRO: Paul McGuigan, assistant PRO: Eunan McGlinchey, registrar: Muriel Hegarty, assistant registrar; Linda Kennedy, Offiga Na Gaeilge: Owen McGeehan, development officer: Terence Gallagher, coaching officer: Connie Doherty, health and wellbeing officer: Leo McLoone (jnr).

Anybody wishing to receive Naomh Conaill club text messages could they please text your name and number to 0892007785.

Naomh Conaill membership is staying the same price as last year.

GAEL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2,3,10,16,20, bonus 12. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner: was M T Clinton, Glassagh and the €50 was won by Michael Shiels, Ballylar.The jackpot this week is €1500.

A stewards training course will be held on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey.

Club players coaches and club members are urged to sign up to the Club Players Association..You can register with the CPA on their website - www.gaaclubplayers.com

The closing date for GAA Season tickets is on Sunday 5th February at 10pm.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,500. The numbers drawn were 11, 15, 19, 20, and 21. The €25 winners were Patrick McCauley, Grainne Gallagher, Sean M Quinn, and Irene Timoney. The next draw takes place in the Country Inn, Laghey, on Monday 30th January.

The dinner dance will be held on Saturday 28th January in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh, with music by inside out. Tickets are priced €25 and are available from executive members.

Membership of the club is now open for 2017.

NA ROSSA

The club’s annual general meeting took place last Friday evening in McCreadys. All positions bar senior team manager filled including Pat Boyle's 35 consecutive seasons as club secretary.

Position's filled on the night were as follows: President, Fr Morty O'Shea; chairman, Declan Bonner; vice-chairman, Gerry McHugh; secretary, Pat Boyle; ass secretary, Packy McDyre; joint treasurers, Pat Caulfield and Felix Melly; PRO, Packy McDyre; coaching officer, Pat Caulfield; children's officer, Conal Melly; health and wellbeing officer, Conal Melly; Oifigeach na Gaeilge, Pat Boyle; county board delegates, Pat Boyle, Packy McDyre and Pat Caulfield; southern board delegates, Packy McDyre, Gerry McHugh and Joe McCready; club referees, Michael Gallagher & Pat Caulfield; development chairman, Michael Duddy.

The club lotto draw took place last Monday evening. The numbers drawn were 4,6,26 and 27.The jackpot of €2900 was not won. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 each. They were John Paul McHugh, Doochary and Kelsey McCready, Corr point.Next weeks jackpot stands at €3000

February is the start of Club 50 2017. Any new members are very welcome and can contact any committee member for further details.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

We are hosting a referees’ beginners course in March. Anyone who may be interested can contact Jim Mc Glynn on 086 2271435.

The Camogie presentation evening will take place this Friday 27th January at 6.30pm in the Clubroom.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA and Donegal Mind Wellness in conjunction with Letterkenny Rugby Club are running a 'Men Only' Stress Control Programme starting on Thursday 26th January at the Gaels Clubroom, Glebe.

Indoor hurling resumes on Thursday 2nd February in the Aura. The training will continue until 13th March. New members welcome. Hurls and helmets can be provided.

Camogie training will resume on Friday 3rd February at the LYIT.

The annual underage football presentation will take place this Saturday 28th January at 4pm in the Clubroom.

Under 8 and 10s indoor training resumes on Sunday 19th Feb in the Aura. There will be six weeks of indoor "skills development" before moving to the pitch

MILFORD

The minor board are holding another Last Man Standing competition for the 2017 Allianz League. There is €200 to be won with €10 entry.

Forms will be available from any member of the minor board in the coming days and also online via the clubs Facebook page. You can also enter online using paypal, simply use your paypal account to send your entry fee and selections to milforddonegalgaa@gmail.com

This week’s lotto numbers were 5-15-16-17. There was no jackpot winner. One person - Alan Sweeney, Moyle Hill - matched 3 numbers and won €70. Next week’s jackpot is €1,900

Tickets for the GAA National draw are now available from any Committee member or senior player.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €4,400 in week 28 of the lotto draw. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Donal McMullin, Meenadreen and Eilish Kelly Maldon House. The numbers drawn were 4. 6. 11 and 16.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, club Treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, Club Registrar (0873140486).

Bord na nÓg will have a second registration session this Saturday 2- 4 pm in St Patrick’s Centre. Adult membership will also be taken.

The ladies under 10s have started back on Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre and the winter fitness boot camp also continues on Wednesdays in the Bosco.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

The lott counties drawn on January were SO,LK,LD, LH. Eight peoples matched two counties, and we had five winners of €20 each. They were Peter Connaghton (c/o Oliver Prunty), Anthony McGill, Elaine Gallagher John Cavanagh, Jessica McNamee (c/o Laurence McMullan) next week’s jackpot is €5900.

The senior men and ladies have started back training.

Underage registration takes place this Friday between 6.30 and 7.30pm at the clubhouse

Adult registration can also be paid too on the night.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The club hosted its agm on Saturday past, a well-attended meeting saw the following committee elected for the coming year: life presidents: Jackie Reilly and Jackie Greene; president; Paddy Burke; vice-presidents; Mick McGrath, Patsy McGovern, Eddie McGinty, Mary Callaghan, Michael McGlynn, Michael Kennedy and Niall Erskine; chairman: Tom Mohan; vice-chairman; Maurice Carr; secretary; Michael Mullen; assistant-sec; Michael Cunningham; treasurer committee; Stephen McLoughlin, Stevie Keane, Denis Boyle, Tom Mohan, Maurice Carr, Eddie Doyle, Calum Crowley and Eva Scanlon; PRO; Calum Crowley; assistant PRO; Ann Marie McGill; county board delegates; Denis Boyle and Calum Crowley; youth officer; Joel McInern; facilities management; Maurice Carr, Denis Boyle and Eddie Boyle; club photographer: Brendan Vaughan; club register: Ann Marie Magill and Jim Rice.

The club would like to thank outgoing PROs Seamus Harley and Stevie Keane for their work over the past seasons.

We congratulate Joel McInern on becoming minor board chairman for the coming year; he takes over from Michael Cunningham who served in the position with distinction for five years.

The club extends its sympathies to the Connors family and all at Clg Na nDunaibh on the passing of John Connors. May he Rest in Peace.

AN TEARMAINN

We offer our sincerest sympathies to Colm, Aisling, Aoibheann and Riain Nibbs on the death of Órán. His big brother Riain plays under 10 football, and parents know Colm from helping out with under 10 coaching when he is able to. Suaimhneas síoraí ort a Órán, i measc na n-aingeal ar neamh atá tú anois, agus is mór do chailliúint.

A stewards training course will be held on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February in the Villa Rose Hotel.

Last week's lotto numbers drawn were 3, 20, 21 and 28. There were no jackpot or match 3 winners. Open draw winners were Catherine Black and Emma McDevitt. This week's jackpot is €1,100.

Would you like to practise your cúpla focal over a cup of tea in an informal, relaxed setting? If so, come along to the upstairs meeting room at An Craoibhín at 9 pm on Friday night, where we will have the kettle boiled and an hour practising our "is maith liom cáca milis", with no mention at all of the modh coinníollach or the tuiseal ginideach!

Best of luck to the Termon girls with the Donegal ladies as they play Armagh,on Sunday.

ARD A RATHA

There was no winner of our weekly flotto, the numbers drawn were: 11, 12, 20 and 23. Nearest were Noreen McNern, Portnoo, and Breege Kennedy, Tullycleave. Next week’s jackpot now stands at €9,100.

After the first two weeks of Operation Motivation we had our first weigh in. Well done to everyone who is taking part and the organisers for a fantastic initiative that has really captured the imagination of the community.

The annual Ardara Schools Indoor Gaelic League begins this Thursday, the 26th of January at 10.30am and continues the following Thursday February with the finals on Thursday the 9th.

Our play, Widow’s Paradise, takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in the club house. Don't be caught out for tickets! They are available in Divers newsagents price at €10 each. A raffle will take place at the interval at the three performances with contributions to be made to Cancer Care West and The Dolmen Centre Swimming Pool Committee. Please support.

There was big news this week in the club with the word that former club chairman Stephen McCahill had been announced as Donegal Person of the Year for 2016. It's a huge honour for Stephen and well deserved for his work in the community over many years.

Stephen only stepped down as club chairman at the end of 2015 after five years and was in the main responsible for securing a huge amount of grant funding towards the development at Pearse Memorial Park among other involvements. The award will be presented at a function in The Regency Hotel on Saturday, 4th March. Congratulations Stephen from all at CLG Ard an Ratha!

Our Minor board presentation evening took place last Sunday in the clubhouse where Donegal star Ryan McHugh was on hand to present the medals and awards. We had a great attendance and we thanks Ryan for his patience and friendliness with all the small (and big) kids!

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

Congratulations to Caitlin Doherty from Crolly who won the lotto jackpot of €4,350 in last weeks draw, what a great start to 2017 for Caitlin. The numbers drawn were 6,7,10,13,15 & 19. The jackpot starts off again at €2,500 and tickets will be available in all the usual local outlets during the week.

Bhí ar oíche bronnadh ar suíl Dé Sathairn agus sé Danny Curran as an tSean Bhaile a bhí mar aoi speisialta ar an oíche agus bronn sé boinn ar an foireann tacaíocht a bhuaigh craobh tacaíocht idirmheánach Dún Na nGall í 2016. Is é an t-Athair Seán a rinne fear an tí agus rinne sé cuir síos ar na imeachtaí uilig a bhí ar suil sa chlub I rith na bliana. Bhí oíche ar doigh ag gach daoine a rinne freastail ar an imeacht agus caithfaidh muid buíochas a chur in iúl do Óstán Loch Altan agus go háirithe do Moses Alcorn a bionn linn í gcónaí chun pictiúir a ghlacadh duinn.

Many awards were presented by Danny on the night such as; Senior Player of the Year; Paul Mc Fadden, Young Senior Player; Ciaran Mc Geady, Reserve Player of the year; Paddy Joe Doohan, Young Reserve Player of the Year; Aidan Doohan, Ladies player of the Year; Evelyn mc Ginley, Young Ladies Player of the Year; Orla Mc Fadden. The Club person of the year award was won by Denis Doohan who has done sterling work within the Club at underage level taking the Minor team to great success in 2016 and being ever involved as an officer of the Club also. There was a presentation also made to Conor Ó Gallachoir who recently won the Ulster Scór na Nóg in the scéalaíocht section, Conor will compete in the All- Ireland finals which will be held in Belfast in the 11th of February, we wish him the very best of luck in the All-Ireland finals. Comhgairdeas do na buaiteoirí uilig ar an oíche.

There will be a number of registration evenings coming up in the next few weeks, the first of which will be taking place this Saturday the 28th at the Clubhouse from 1pm to 4pm, adult membership is €30 for 2017.