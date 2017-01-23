Donegal player in line for Six Nations call-up

Donegal rugby player Laura Feely is keeping her fingers crossed this week that she makes the Irish Women’s rugby squad for the forthcoming Six Nations Championship.

Laura is from Ballybofey and plays rugby with Galwegians and Connacht. She was one of a number of uncapped players called up by Irish manager Tom Tierney for a special training camp at the weekend.

The camp was part of preparations for the Six Nations which starts next month.

A prop, Laura was also in the 30-woman Irish squad for a Six Nations warm-up game against Wales in Donnybrook on Sunday.

The Irish squad is due to be named this week ahead of the Six Nations opener against Scotland in Edinburgh on Friday, 3rd February at Broadwood Stadium.

Player of the year

Laura was Connacht Women’s player of the year in 2016. A medal winning member of the Finn Valley Athletic Club, Laura is from Glen View in Ballybofey, but now lives and works in Galway.

She is a daughter of Frank and Christine Feely (nee Gallagher, a native of Ballyshannon). Her dad Frank is a retired garda and a native of Sligo.

Laura was one of two Donegal women in the weekend’s squad. The other is the multi-capped Nora Stapleton, from Muff.

Nora has been a regular member of the Irish squad for a number years.

A former Donegal Ladies footballer, Nora plays her rugby with Old Belvedere in Dublin, and Leinster.