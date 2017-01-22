Narin and Portnoo now among Ireland's top 30 golf courses

The meteoric rise in popularity of one of Donegal’s finest golf courses has been underlined yet again by its inclusion in the top 30 of the top courses in Ireland.

Barely nine years ago, Narin and Portnoo Golf Club didn’t even feature in Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses in Ireland.

But not alone does it sit proudly in the 2017 guide, for the first time ever Narin and Portnoo is in the top 30, and ranked at 29.

PGA Professional at Narin and Portnoo, Daragh Lyons, said the latest results are fantastic news for the club.

“We’re up three places from last year which is great,” he said.

“When you consider that back in 2008, we weren’t even included in the top 100, yet now we sit at 29th, it shows how far we have come.”

Since 2008, the course has undergone major improvements and is now at championship level.

“It’s never been as good,” Daragh Lyons said.

“All the hard work that has been put in by so many people is finally paying off.

“The Golf Digest list is the benchmark for golfers who might be arriving in Ireland for the first time and wondering what courses to play. It’s a very reputable list and there are very good people behind it.

“We aren’t the only course in Donegal to be included and it’s great to see that as a region, we are able to provide some of the top courses in Ireland.”

Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses is considered one of the best guides to golfing in Ireland each year.

The comprehensive review process includes submissions by selected readers of the Golf Digest magazine with individual reviews carried out on each course.

The two courses at Ballyliffen - Glashedy and Old Links - are placed 11th and 18th in the top 100, the same ranking as last year.

Donegal Golf Club at Murvagh is once again ranked 21st with Portsalon once again ranked 22nd.

In the review of Portsalon, mention is made of the fantastic variety of shot-making required.

“The par-4 second is one of the world’s great holes with the 14th – named Matterhorn – not far behind,” - the review declares.

Rosapenna Golf Club will be happy to see its two courses ranked slightly higher this year. The Sandy Hills course is up two places to 24 and the Old Tom Morris course up one place to 35.

Daragh Lyons said the clubs in Donegal work well together and golfers can play on some wonderful courses, with green fees very reasonably priced.

“We had a very good 2016 in terms of green fees at Narin and Portnoo and we’re anticipating that to be up again in 2017,” he said.

“We have a deal on for between now and the end of March where for just €30 you can enjoy a round of golf and a meal.

“We offer some fantastic rates all year round and when you compare our prices to some of the other courses listed in the top 100, they are very good.”

Royal County Down sits at No. 1 in the Top 100 list.