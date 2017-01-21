Long wins St Johnston Singles Bowls

Stephen Long, St Ninian's, Convoy, capitalised on the good form he has been showing since the beginning of the season by winning the St Johnston Bowling Club event and booking his place in the Champion of Champions, 2017.

Runner up was Alan McCombe, First Ahoghill, and the semi-finalists were Mervyn White, Conwal, and Malcolm Thompson, Gortnessey.

Other competitors in the finals were Chuck McTaggart, Milford; Eddie Crawford, Ulster Transport; Bertie Cole, St Johnston BC; Derek Corscadden, First Limavady; Suzanne Finlay, Carnone; Lisa O’Kane, St Eunan's, Raphoe; Seamus McLaughlin, Greenbank; Johnny Moore, St Mary's, Buncrana; Keith Tinney, St Johnston BC; Alan Marshall, Newtowncunningham Pres; William Boggs, Ardstraw; and William Devenney, First Limavady.

Winner's prize was a painting, sponsored by Merina Hamilton, well-known local artist and sculptor, who has commissions for work for the likes of President Mary McAleese and making awards for Horse Racing Ireland, some of which went to Sheikhs and Princess Hiya of Jordan.