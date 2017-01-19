'I'd have missed home too much' - Murphy on Aussie Rules move

Donegal captain Michael Murphy said his love for Donegal and a fear of being homesick put paid to any thoughts of a professional career in Aussie Rules.

The Geelong Cats showed an interest some time ago, but Murphy reckons he was never cut-out for moving Down Under.

The Glenswilly man was speaking in Dublin on Wednesday before he turns his hand to the sport of rugby with Clermont Auvergne as part of AIB’s ‘Toughest Trade’

He said there were opportunities for him in the professional game in Australia.

“But I wouldn’t have hacked it,” he told the Irish Times.

“There were sometimes I’d say to myself, I would love to be out in a professional environment and that was probably my opportunity to go and do that. To live in Australia, I wouldn’t have been cut out for it, not a hope.

“I just would have missed home too much. I know myself. I’m quite honest, and at that time and still, I just want to play for Donegal.”

Murphy will join up with Clermont in France ahead of their game with Bordeaux-Bégles later this month. The 27-year-old is looking forward to the challenge - although when asked if he knows how to tackle he responded: “Nah. A small bit

“We would have done a bit in Australia during the Compromise Rules. I am sure it is a lot more technical than that tackle.

“That’s a bit of apprehension I have. It probably looks physical but I would say it is a hell of a lot more technical than it actually looks. That’s going to be one of the main challenges and in and around the ruck.”