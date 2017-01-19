Donegal Ladies seek to develop fifth Convoy pitch

Donegal GAA officials are to enter into discussions with the Donegal Ladies GAA board on a proposal surrounding the development of the county’s GAA Training Centre in Convoy.

This follows a proposal from the Donegal Ladies board regarding the development of the fifth pitch at the Convoy training centre.

The ladies board are proposing to develop a pitch on the Convoy site, in return for its use when it is developed.

The ladies board are proposing to take a 20-year lease on their part of the development.

“They have put a proposal to us and we discussed it at county committee on Monday night and we are exploring the proposal with them,” the Donegal chairman, Sean Dunnion, told the Democrat.

“There are a lot of things to be teased out and the timeframe for doing it is short as the deadline for applications for grant funding is the 24th February.

“Obviously if the proposal was to be accepted and the arrangement was to go ahead, the ladies are going to need funding from the Sports Capital Fund so they need to have their application in on time if they want to be included in the 2017 grants.”

The chairman is planning on being in a position to bring a proposal to next month’s county committee meeting on February 6th.

So far four pitches at the centre have been developed with the last of the four to come into use for the first time this season.

Two of the developed pitches are floodlit and have been in use for a number of years.

The initial plan for the 38 acre site was the development of a 4G floodlit pitch on the area designated for pitch number five.

But those plans have been put on the back burner and the number one priority now is the building of clubrooms/dressing rooms at the site.

The proposed clubrooms, which are currently going through the planning process, have a price tag of €1.5 million.

And it is hoped, all going well, to start the construction in the third quarter of this year with a completion date of the third quarter in 2018.

Donegal already have funding to the tune of €500,000 for the construction of the clubrooms.

NEW YORK TRIP

Meanwhile, the chairman also confirmed that the final touches are being put to the Donegal senior footballers’ Easter fund-raising trip to New York in April.

During the five-day trip over the Easter weekend, Donegal will play two challenge games with New York on the Thursday and Saturday evenings.

There will be a fundraising golf classic on the Friday followed by a gala banquet and auction on the Friday night.

“The golf classic, banquet and auction is the major fundraiser of the weekend.

“But we are also planning a number of events and draws over the weekend,” said the chairman.

The official party of 45 are due to fly out on Wednesday, April 13th and return on Tuesday, April 16th.