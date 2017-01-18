PJ Gallagher is Swedish Bowls champion

Dungloe man P J Gallagher is on top of the world this week following his Swedish Masters success last weekend.

Gallagher (pictured), a member of the Burtonport Bowling Club, won the Swedish Masters Short Mat Championship on Sunday last in Stromstad. He defeated Jonathan Payne from Belgium 10-5 in the final.

The win moves him up to the top of the order of merit to the number one position in the world standings.

P J is also a nominee for an award at this year’s Donegal Sports Star awards.