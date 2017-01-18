Good weekend for Ballyshannon youth rugby

Despite the cold and wet, there was a really excellent turn out of players and supporters for Ballyshannon Rugby Club's home matches against Cavan RFC on Saturday.

The U-18s kicked off the morning's play, and from the start they showed a strength and team spirit which was quickly rewarded by an early try. A second was not long to follow, and this gave the squad even more confidence and belief in themselves, and a drive to add to the try tally and keep a clean sheet against Cavan.

Tries were scored by Kieran Daly, Connor Hughes O'Brien, James McGonigle and two for Gareth Lipsett, leaving the final score line 25-0. This is a much deserved win for the hard working squad, and their coach Simon Foster.

The U14s then took their turn, and they also started off very strongly, but Cavan RFC made them play their best rugby for the entire match. It was tight, with Ballyshannon keeping ahead, but not by much until the final periods of play, giving a final score line of 32-19 in their favour, much to the delight of the entire squad and coach Clinton Morrow.

Tries scored by Nathan Owens Kelly; Cian Barden (2) and Eugene Doherty (3). The one conversion for Ballyshannon coming from Eugene Doherty's boot.

This was an excellent morning of rugby for the club, and they look forward to hosting Omagh RFC next weekend.